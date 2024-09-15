‘Housewives’ Star Confirms Descision ‘Not to Return’ Full-Time Next Season

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Nicole Martin sparked online conversation when she didn’t return to filming as production began for RHOM season 7. In a September 13 Instagram post, Martin broke her silence on the subject and revealed that she would be stepping down from her full-time “Housewife” status in the new season.

“On March 26th, we proudly welcomed our daughter, baby Genevieve, arriving 5 weeks ahead of schedule and spending almost 2 weeks in the NICU. After this pregnancy, I started to suffer from significant postpartum anxiety—something new that I did not experience with my previous pregnancy,” Martin explained. “This is a part of my life that I am learning to navigate, and it’s been an emotional rollercoaster. Given where I am right now, I have decided not to return to RHOM. Prioritizing my health and my family is something I need to do at this moment. It’s a step towards healing and finding balance, and I hope you can understand and support this choice.”

Although she’s not returning as a full-time Housewife, Martin didn’t close the door on possible appearances in a guest or recurring capacity.

Nicole Martin Sheds Light on Postpartum Anxiety

Martin expanded on her personal journey with postpartum anxiety in her post’s caption. “It all started about a week after giving birth when I found myself having an overwhelming sense of worry and fear out of nowhere. It felt like my mind was constantly on high alert, panicked and worrying endlessly about the health of my baby, myself, and my family.”

As a doctor, Martin also used her platform to inform followers about how common the condition is, adding, “1 in 5 mothers experience mental health disorders during or after pregnancy, with most issues going unreported and untreated. By sharing our experiences, we can offer each other comfort and strength, and remind one another that we’re not alone.”

‘Housewives’ Stars Send Support to Nicole Martin

Fans, friends, and fellow “Housewives” stars all took to Martin’s comment section with words of support.

Andy Cohen chimed in to tell her, “We have been lucky to have you and will be again if (and hopefully when) you feel the time is right! 🙌🏼.”

“Praying for you and sending you so much love! Please know you’re not alone! All my love! Xo 🤍,” Wendy Osefo from “Real Housewives of Potomac” wrote.

“Sending you loads of love and can’t wait to see you. You and your family come first. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” Crystal Kung Minkoff from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” added.

Some of Martin’s RHOM co-stars wrote in as well, with Kiki Barth commenting, “We love you🩷 Praying for you my gorgeous friend 🙏🏿 See you soon 😘,” and Larsa Pippen adding, “Sending u lots of love.”

Martin thanked fans for support in her caption, writing, “Thank you for being a part of this journey with me and for creating a space where I feel comfortable sharing these parts of my life. I hope that my openness can help others who might be struggling and encourage us all to support one another through our most challenging times.”

