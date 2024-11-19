‘Real Housewives’ Star Casts Doubt on Her Future With the Series After Filming Break

Fans noticed an absence from the “Real Housewives of Miami” cast, as RHOM star Dr. Nicole Martin was missing from the first group filming event for season 7. While Martin confirmed her decision not to return to filming as a full-time Housewife in September 2024, she left the door open to come back in a recurring “Friend of the Housewives” or guest capacity.

Now, in a November 19 Instagram story Q & A, Martin has made fans less confident that she will return to Bravo screens any time soon, as she wrote “Not sure,” in response to a fan who asked if she would “ever return to Housewives.”

“I keep in touch with some of the girls and miss aspects of filming (my friends, the crew, production, the glam, etc.) but it can also be a very toxic environment at times. Right now – my peace of mind and family are top priority,” Martin added in her response.

Why Did Nicole Martin Step Back from RHOM?

Another user asked Martin why she wouldn’t be returning to RHOM during her Q & A, to which the anesthesiologist and mother of two responded, “I think I’ve been pretty open about my decision and reasons for wanting to leave 🤷‍♀️.”

Martin previously shared this information in a September 13 Instagram post, nearly six months after the arrival of her second child, Genevieve.

“On March 26th, we proudly welcomed our daughter, baby Genevieve, arriving 5 weeks ahead of schedule and spending almost 2 weeks in the NICU. After this pregnancy, I started to suffer from significant postpartum anxiety—something new that I did not experience with my previous pregnancy,” Martin shared in her caption. “This is a part of my life that I am learning to navigate, and it’s been an emotional rollercoaster. Given where I am right now, I have decided not to return to RHOM. Prioritizing my health and my family is something I need to do at this moment. It’s a step towards healing and finding balance, and I hope you can understand and support this choice.”

When asked in her Q & A, “How are you feeling about your decision not to be on RHOM this year?” Martin shared a photo of her smiling daughter with the answer written out, “As happy as Gena is 😀 I’ve loved having more time to prioritize my health & family.”

Despite her contentment in the decision to leave RHOM, Martin still has an open door as far as Andy Cohen is concerned, as the Bravo bigwig commented, “We have been lucky to have you and will be again if (and hopefully when) you feel the time is right! 🙌🏼,” on her September 13 post.

Nicole Martin Reacts to RHOM Casting Rumors

Another user asked Martin what she thought of the rumors that her fiancé, Anthony Lopez’s ex, Stephanie Shojaee, was being brought into the fold for RHOM season 7 in her absence.

“How do you feel that they replaced you with Steph? Wow she’s Uber Uber fabulous rich,” one user wrote, with Martin responding, “I’ve never met Steph and don’t know her, but can totally see why they wanted her on the show. She brings a lot to RHOM – successful business, marriage, lifestyle, obulence, and ties to the cast. Seems reasonable to me.”

