‘Real Housewives’ Star Absent From Filming as New Season Begins Production

Is “The Real Housewives of Miami” star Dr. Nicole Martin done with the show? The anesthesiologist was the only season 6 cast member absent from filming for the first big group event of season 7, according to Page Six.

Per the outlet, all of the full-time Housewives Alexia Nepola, Lisa Hochstein, Larsa Pippen, Julia Lemigova and Guerdy Abraira were present at a filmed event on Tuesday, September 10, to mark the beginning of filming. They were joined by Friends of the Housewives Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton and Kiki Barth as well.

It is unclear if this means Martin is out of the series entirely, or if she is possibly lessening her involvement in the franchise.

Nicole Martin Was Previously ‘Optimistic’ About Her Future on RHOM

Queens of Bravo shared Page Six’s headline in a September 10 Instagram post, and fans flocked to the comment section with their reactions. “Noooo!!! 🥺 💔,” Tamra Judge from RHOC chimed in.

“This is a huge loss!! She is the epitome of luxury housewife !!!” another fan of Martin’s wrote.

“This had to be her choice not to return right? Theres no way production didn’t ask her back,” a third user added.

Queens of Bravo also noted that Page Six updated their headline from stating Martin “exits” RHOM to stating she is “not filming”, leaving the possibility of her return open.

Prior to Martin’s absence from filming, she opened up about the future of RHOM in a July 2024 interview with Reality Tea. “I believe [the cast has] all learned and grown from [the season 6 Mamacita Luncheon],” she told the outlet. “My relationship with the ladies continues to evolve, and I would say we are in a better place now. We’ve had open conversations, and I’m optimistic about future interactions.”

Martin was also optimistic about the cast keeping the series fresh and entertaining despite having no cast changes since season four. “We are a busy group of women with a lot going on. From evolving relationships to business ventures, I’m certain that any upcoming season will be full of surprises and compelling stories. The dynamics between the ladies continue to evolve, and viewers can expect a mix of drama, friendship, and personal growth.”

Nicole Martin Celebrated 5 Months With Her Daughter Genevieve

One reason why Martin may not want to focus on filming as much is that she is busy spending time with her family. Martin welcomed her second child, daughter Genevieve, in March 2024, and in an August 26 post the reality star celebrated Genevieve reaching 5 months old.

“This is 5 months 💕. Genevieve you fill our home and hearts with love and laughter. Keep smiling baby girl ☺️,” Martin captioned the post, which was filled with photos of her daughter smiling and sitting next to a cake with a “5” candle in it.

“Omg she is too cute!! she’s literally your mini me!” one user commented, with another adding, “Normally the babies look like the dad but Baby G is alll you!! Beautiful!”

“So precious 🌸 💖 🌸 💕,” Martin’s RHOM co-star Kiki Barth wrote.

