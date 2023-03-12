Harry Hamlin’s Ex-Wife Teases RHOBH Role

Nicollette Sheridan is teasing a role on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The former “Desperate Housewives“ star posted a cryptic message on Twitter two months after Lisa Rinna announced her departure from the Bravo reality show. Sheridan, 59, was once married to Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin.

“Knocking at my door…how desperate are y’all to have me? @BravoTv @Andy #RHOBH,” Sheridan tweeted on March 11, 2023.

She then shared a GIF of Jack Nicholson’s “The Shining” character knocking on a door with the caption “Knock Knock.” Sheridan’s Twitter posts marked her first time on the platform in nearly three years.

Fans reacted to say they’d love to see Sheridan on the show that Rinna once starred on. “Very desperate to have you on!!!! Come on queen!!!!! one fan replied.

“Edie Britt reporting for duty!?” another asked, in reference to the villainous “Desperate Housewives“ character Sheridan played on the ABC drama series from 2004 to 2009.

And others issued a plea directly to Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen. “@Andy we need this full circle moment. Post the contract,” one fan wrote.

“Hey Bravo …Bring this queen to our screens! Please- This move would be shady AF but oh so good lol,” came another comment.

Heavy has reached out to Sheridan’s rep for comment on her Twitter post.

Nicollette Sheridan Has Multiple Ties to the RHOBH World

Sheridan and Harry Hamlin met on the set of the 1990 Showtime movie, “Deceptions.” The two fell in love and were married from 1991 to 1992. In a 2019 interview with The Daily Beast, Hamlin said his relationship with Sheridan went “south, very quickly and thankfully.”

According to People, Hamlin’s first encounter with his future wife Rinna came during his brief marriage to Sheridan, when Rinna walked by their table at a restaurant and said hello. Days after he split from Sheridan, Hamlin ran into Rinna again and was smitten. They married in 1997.

Sheridan was later married to another Househusband. In 2016, she secretly married Aaron Phypers, but the couple separated six months later. Phypers is now the husband of RHOBH alum Denise Richards. According to TMZ, Sheridan and Phypers’ divorce took more than two years. By the time it was finalized, he was already in a serious relationship with Richards.

Lisa Rinna Accused Nicollette Sheridan of Cheating on Harry Hamlin With Michael Bolton

Sheridan’s marriages to two RHOBH men came up on the Bravo reality show when Rinna and Richards were both cast members.

On a season 9 RHOBH episode, Rinna alleged that Sheridan cheated on Hamlin while he was out of town for work – and she claimed the affair was with singer Michael Bolton, per BravoTV.com. “Harry was married to her 30 years ago,” Rinna explained on the episode. “The story is, she went to a Michael Bolton concert at the Hollywood Bowl — and left with Michael Bolton. … I thank Michael Bolton to this day. Are you kidding me? …Thank you, Michael Bolton, because I would not have these beautiful children,” Rinna added in reference to her daughters, Delilah and Amelia Hamlin.

Sheridan took to Twitter to deny Rinna’s story. “FAKE NEWS!” she wrote in 2019. “Harry and I ended our marriage nose to nose in Canada…Michael was a long time friend that was invited to our wedding…Happy Harry found happiness with housewife @lisarinna.”

But then Hamlin chimed in to discount Sheridan’s version of events and her “fake news” claim. “What’s it called when your wife of one year suddenly goes to bed with a pop singer? …two weeks after your mother dies??” he wrote. “I did a lotta stuff with my wife ‘nose to nose’ but ending our marriage was not one of them!”

Sheridan responded to Hamlin with, “The end of our marriage had nothing to do with anyone other than us. Sad you still can’t own your part.”

Following the exes’ Twitter war, Cohen told the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast that signing Sheridan to RHOBH would not be a good idea with Rinna still on the cast

“I think Nicollette would be very problematic,” Cohen said in 2020. “Sometimes if you toss around the idea of bringing in an actual enemy of one of your current cast members, you run the risk of the current cast member saying, ‘Okay well then I’m not coming back.’”

But with Rinna now gone, Sheridan’s road to Real Housewife may have just gotten a little bit shorter.

