Former RHOC Star Noella Bergener Announces Engagement

Former “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Noella Bergener only lasted one season on the franchise, but she left a big impact.

Now off the series, the mother of two is still making headlines as she announced her engagement to boyfriend Bobby Schubenski, which took place on Friday, October 13. According to the “Real Housewives” fan account AllAboutTRH on Instagram, Bergener wrote, “My heart is full and my hand is heavy ❤️‍🔥 ❤️‍🔥 #wereengaged #fridaythe13th” under a photo of her and Schubenski posing in each other’s arms. A second photo showcased Bergener’s massive new rectangular-cut diamond engagement ring.

Schubenski shared the same photo of him and Bergener to his own Instagram on October 13, simply captioning the post, “💍 🍾”.

Noella Bergener Receives Congratulations From Her Fellow RHOC Stars

Fans and friends alike took to social media to congratulate the couple on their engagement.

Bergener’s fellow RHOC season 16 star Nicole James wrote on Schubenski’s post, “Congratulations to the most beautiful couple inside and out❤️ I cannot wait to celebrate you both. Bobby, you did good I’m not surprised. Such a beautiful ring and such a beautiful couple.🔥”

James only appeared on the series for seven episodes in a limited “friend of the Housewives” capacity, however she and Bergener were able to form a lasting friendship in that time. According to James’ September 10, 2022 Instagram post, Bergener and Schubenski were in attendance at her birthday party that year. She dedicated the post to the couple, writing in the caption, “I have never felt more loved or appreciated ……. who would’ve thought that meeting a girl in a bathroom and bonding over a Cartier friendship bracelet that we would have ended up here?! The big bonus is that we get to have @bobbyschubenski w us!!!! Happy Birthday to me!”

According to People, other RHOC stars including Vicki Gunvalson, Lizzie Rovsek, and Peggy Tanous all commented on Bergener’s engagement post to share their well-wishes, as did Salt Lake City Housewife Heather Gay.

RHOC fans will remember that Bergener joined the show while married to her now ex-husband, lawyer James “Sweet James” Bergener. During the course of season 16, viewers watched as Noella received a divorce filing in Summer 2021 and began to deal with the fallout through the rest of the season. By the reunion, Noella had introduced the audience to Schubenski, her then-boyfriend, however by June 2022 the pair had split. They have since reconciled, as the news of their engagement has made clear.

Noella Bergener’s Name Resurfaced on RHOC Season 17

Heather casually calling Noella a loser sent me!! 😂😂 #rhoc pic.twitter.com/blQtQAtuQG — MarTEAnis With Eddy (@MarTEAnisEddy) September 21, 2023

Despite exiting the series after her one-season run on RHOC season 16, Bergener’s name still managed to pop up in conversation during season 17. While on a girls’ trip to Mexico, Tamra Judge called out Heather Dubrow for allegedly calling their co-stars “losers” at BravoCon 2022. Dubrow was quick to correct the record, telling the group “I called Noella a loser.”

Dubrow and Bergener didn’t have a close relationship during their one season together on the show. The pair fought throughout the season, with Dubrow at one point calling Bergener “a liar and a thirsty girl”.

READ NEXT: NeNe Leakes Provides Tearful Update on if She’ll Remarry