‘Real Housewives’ Star Ripped by Fans Over ‘Weird’ & ‘Creepy’ Video

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Noella Bergener celebrated her birthday recently and shared several photos and videos of her special day on Instagram, but it was one video in particular that got the attention of fans.

The RHOC star, whose 37th birthday was on June 14, 2022, had a party for the occasion a couple of days prior and posted on June 13, “Thank you @itsnicolejames & @marketingstudiola for an unforgettable birthday bash.” One of the videos shared by Bergener on her Instagram Stories was a clip of her eating birthday cake to the song “Birthday” by Katy Perry.

The video showed Bergener with a big piece of cake in her hand as she smeared it around her mouth, along with the caption, “S*** got weird.” Here is the video:

Bergener Was Ripped by Fans in the Comments Who Shared Their Reactions to the ‘Creepy’ Video

Someone took the video and posted it to Reddit, where the RHOC star was ridiculed by fans. One person wrote, “what the f***,” with several crying laughing emojis. Someone else said, “….like just take a bite of cake lol. What even was that.”

Several fans wrote that they thought Bergener was trying to be sexy with the video. “She thought it was sexxxay,” someone wrote. One person said, “it wasn’t giving what she thought she was when she smeared the cake on her lips im like?? Eat the f****** cake.” Someone else said, “It’s the open, full mouth of cake for me. Like a little frosting on your lips? Hot. A mouth full of food? Pass.”

Many people said Bergener might have been trying to take a photo but instead took a video, as one person wrote, “She posted the video when she should have done a pic.” Another added, “I feel like she meant to screenshot a single ‘sexy’ image from that cake video then accidentally uploaded the video instead of the screenshot.” One comment said, “Did Noella mean to take a photo and forget it was a video, or…?”

A few people wrote that they thought it looked as though Bergener was “out of it.” “It looks like she’s trying to eat cake after major dental surgery/novocaine injections,” someone said. “Like those post-wisdom-teeth-removal videos.” Another person added, “This feels very druggy.” Someone else said, “it’s like a coke-binge/home Botox party gone very very wrong.” Another said, “They both look totally out of it.”

One person wrote, “This is f****** weird.” Someone else said, “Creepy.” Another commented, “I’m disturbed and a bit concerned.”

Bergener Was a New Main Cast Member on RHOC Season 16

The last season of “RHOC,” season 16, was Bergener’s first season as a main cast member and she found herself on the outs with several of her co-stars and had several clashes with Heather Dubrow. At the season’s reunion, Bergener said she met her now ex-husband James Bergener online. “Well, it’s a dating website but it’s a naughty one,” she shared. “It’s called Seeking Arrangement.”

The website is geared toward sugar dating, which involves dating between an older individual who’s financially well-off and a younger person who’s seeking financial stability. She said, “attractive girls and wealthy men” are the norm on Seeking Arrangement and when she met him, he was separated.

The couple dated for five years and were married for one year. “Once we realized that we could have children and I can start IVF, it was important for me to do the gathering of our family and the picture of me in the white dress,” she said. “So we had a wedding ceremony knowing that it wasn’t fully legal.”

At the reunion, Bergener said she’s now officially divorced and is dating a new man, a 33-year-old named Bobby. She has a 7-year-old daughter named Coco from a previous relationship and shares a son, 2-year-old James Jr., with her ex-husband.

