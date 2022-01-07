Noella Bergener Revealed She’s Dating Someone New Amid ‘Public War’ With Ex

One of the newest cast members of “Real Housewives of Orange County” has revealed she’s started dating again, despite a very public divorce battle.

Noella Bergener’s spending her time calling out her estranged husband on Instagram but has now revealed she’s at the beginning stages of a new relationship.

“There’s somebody that I have known for years,” Noella said while on January 5, 2022’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “He knew me married and knew my husband. That’s not weird at all, but we just have a lot of love and respect for each other.”

Noella didn’t reveal who the new man was but explained how important he was during the beginning stages of her split with James Bergener.

“He was one of those that just constantly checked in on me,” she said. “Like the moment James left, just like, ‘How are you? Did you need anything? Do the kids need anything?’ Like, one of those.”

She says the pair have been “seeing each other” for about a month, according to Page Six.

“It’s just slow. It’s very, very fresh,” Noella said on the podcast. “So, who knows. At the end of the day, I have an amazing friend, but right now, we’re friends who kiss.”

James & Noella Have Been Posting Instagram Messages to Fans Explaining Why the Other Party Is in the Wrong in Regards to Divorce Details

If you ask Noella, she and James are not yet divorced. But if you ask James, they are.

James claims the divorce he filed and was granted in Puerto Rico where he now lives is legal and binding. Noella claims it is not and the two are going back and forth on Instagram trying to prove their own case.

“Not sure why a man who knows what I know is fighting a public war instead of just doing what’s right for our son. I am being incredibly KIND with the receipts,” Noella wrote on December 30, 2021. “When James’ lies came out with his background check and chose to flea the state to evade service after shutting off my cc’s he not only served me with divorce papers but also fired off various letters threatening to sue the network and production company to not film in our home or with our son. He to this day has never told me personally he did not want out son to be on camera.”

James posted several videos and legal papers to his Instagram to defend his position.

“I remain as always, ready, willing and able to help Junior and provide the care he needs,” James wrote on Instagram on December 24, 2021.

“I look forward to addressing all these false accusations in a courtroom,” James told People via his lawyer on December 21, 2021. “A judge in Puerto Rico, where I am a resident, has already granted our divorce. Ultimately Noella is the mother of my child and I will not publicly disparage her.”

Noella Claims She Is ‘Squatting’ With Her Son in the Home She & James Once Shared

One of the claims Noella has made about her ex is that he shut off her credit cards and access to money, leaving her without a way to pay for bills and therapy for their autistic son.

“I have access to one singular credit card,” Noella told US Weekly. “It’s a number that’s through Instacart at Amazon. We’re just buying everything we can through Amazon, like stocking up on a year’s worth of diapers.”

She went on to explain that the rent for her mansion has not been paid.

“There’s been no changes in the finances. He’s not paid rent. We’re currently squatting in our 10,000-square-foot mansion, which is very eerie.”

James claims the home was leased for the filming of the show and only through November 2021.

“Specifically, as to the ‘mansion,’ this should come as no surprise to Noella, as it was only leased for the filming of the RHOC and leased through November 2021. I met all my legal obligations through the end of the lease,” James told the outlet in a statement on January 5, 2022.

