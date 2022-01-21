RHOC Star Says Noella Bergener Acted Like a Fan Around Heather Dubrow

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson shared her thoughts about her co-star Noella Bergener, who became a cast member during the show’s sixteenth season. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in January 2022, the lawyer discussed Bergener’s issues with Heather Dubrow throughout the season. As fans are aware, the model referred to Dubrow as a “fake b****” during a conversation with Nicole James. In season 16, episode 6, Bergener also claimed that the mother-of-four was “slamming people against walls” when James’ lawsuit against her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, was brought up during the night of her dinner party.

During the Entertainment Tonight interview, Simpson seemed to reference Bergener’s accusations against Dubrow and asserted that she does not “really understand it.”

“I know Noella thinks that she saw something — or heard something — but that’s the part that I don’t understand, because she contradicts herself a lot. She says, ‘I saw it.’ Then she says, ‘No, I heard. No, somebody told me. No, I saw it.’ To me it’s like clearly there’s – I’m a fact checker, right? Here I go fact checking. If you’re contradicting yourself then it’s probably not true, because when you tell the truth you don’t contradict yourself over and over again,” shared the attorney.

She went on to say that Bergener should drop the issue as she is “not going to get Heather to admit she did something that she didn’t do.” The mother-of-three also claimed that the new “RHOC” cast member had exhibited fan behavior toward Dubrow upon first meeting her.

“I do know the first time that Noella met Heather she acted very fan girl towards her. Not normal, like, not how you would act if you were just out to lunch with friends. I mean, she was very like, ‘I can’t believe I’m sitting next to Heather Dubrow!’ And there’s another time in the season where she says weird stuff about Heather and calls Heather her hero. I don’t know, it’s all very bizarre to me,” shared Simpson.

Noella Bergener Admitted That She Was a Fan of ‘RHOC’

During a separate January 2022 Entertainment Tonight interview, Bergener shared that she was an avid viewer of “RHOC” before joining the show’s cast.

“I watched every single episode of every single season of almost every single franchise. I love Bravo. I love the show. I’m not ashamed to admit that. I don’t understand why that’s a bad thing to admit,” stated the 36-year-old.

The mother-of-two also noted that she did enjoy Dubrow when she had watched the hit Bravo series. She then claimed that during filming “it feels more like there’s queen Heather” while the rest of the cast was “in the court.”

“[A]nd quite honestly — initially — I was down for that. I was cool with that, because it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, like I’m geeking out!’ Like, I love Heather. So I was all about that, and then things happen,” disclosed the Bravo personality.

Heather Dubrow Mentioned Bergener In December 2021

Dubrow spoke briefly about her feud with Bergener during a December 2021 Us Weekly interview. She shared that she did not “want to ruin the season,” but hinted that the co-stars were at odds during the show’s production.

“When I meet people, I take them at face value and I don’t research or try to find out things about them or anything like that, I like to have fun and I like to hang out with nice authentic people and so that’s who I gravitated to in the group and when that doesn’t happen I tend to gravitate away,” stated Dubrow.

READ NEXT: Erika Jayne Slammed for ‘Where Was I Going?’ Comment to Andy Cohen