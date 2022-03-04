RHOC Star Slams Heather Dubrow as ‘Vile’ & More

New “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Noella Bergener is not holding back her true feelings about costar Heather Dubrow.

During a March 2 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Bergener went off on the star after she was asked by Andy Cohen to name three nice things about Dubrow.

“I actually find her to be a very vile human being,” Bergener said during the segment. “It’s a very difficult thing for me to go out of my way to want to be kind to somebody who I just see as not what I wanted her to be.”





During this season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Bergener and Dubrow have not exactly been getting along. Bergener has expressed her dislike for Dubrow throughout the season, and things came to a head between them right before they left for a cast trip to Cabo San Lucas, as Dubrow revealed that she felt that the gift that Bergener bought her daughter, Max, was inappropriate. Bergener had bought Dubrow’s daughter a pride-themed card game for her book launch, as they both identify as bisexual, but upon further investigation, some of the questions in the game were quite explicit.

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Another ‘Real Housewies of Orange County’ Star Thought That Bergener Had an ‘Agenda’ This Season

Dubrow isn’t the only cast member who has been at odds with Bergener this season. During a February 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dr. Jen Armstrong admitted that she felt like Bergener had an “agenda” coming onto “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

“The cameras would turn off and she’d be like, ‘Wasn’t that so good? The fans are going to love it!'” Armstrong claimed to the outlet. “I’m like, knock it off. Like, no! Don’t do that!”

Armstrong also added about Bergener, “She just seems very confused. She seems like a very confused person. Like, one day it’s over here, one day it’s over here. Even moment by moment, we’ll swing from different– like, we’re calm and now we’re hysterical and then now we’re calm, and she doesn’t really have an idea of what’s actually going on in the room in front of her. So there’s not really any question I have for her. I just am not impressed.”

Bergener Believes That Dubrow Sees Her as a ‘Threat’

While speaking with Page Six in February 2022, Bergener revealed that she thinks Dubrow sees her as a “threat” on the show.

“I get that she perceives me as a threat and wants to keep me at arm’s length because I’m being honest,” Bergener told the outlet.

However, Bergener admitted that she was excited to meet Dubrow when she first started filming for “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

“As somebody who’s watched the show, I always thought that she was phenomenal,” Bergener told Page Six. “I had no clue that we’d be bumping heads. That was nothing I wanted. I was very happy to just be in her presence.”

The star continued, “When I found out that [Heather] was putting on a facade and I went deeper, it was like, ‘Oh s***.’ [It was a] never-meet-your-heroes kind of thing.”

