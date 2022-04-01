Noella Bergener Makes New ‘Violent’ Claims Against Heather Dubrow

The 15th episode of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” was an explosive one and saw Heather Dubrow and Noella Bergener in another major argument over Bergener’s claim that Dubrow pushed someone earlier in the season.

Off our screens, Bergener also appeared to double down on that claim as she posted on Instagram a lengthy caption in which she also claimed that Dubrow got violent but the RHOC star has since deleted the post.

As viewers saw, the episode showed the women heading on their trip to Aspen, Colorado, organized by Emily Simpson. It didn’t take long for the situation to deteriorate as Dubrow called out Bergener for spreading what she said was misinformation about her.

Dubrow ended up storming out of dinner and almost left the trip completely. The episode ended with a “to be continued” just before Bergener and Dubrow were set to sit down for a one-on-one conversation so fans will have to wait to see what goes down between the two Housewives.

Bergener Made Some Major Claims Before the Episode Aired & Referenced the Oscars Incident

Bergener shared on Instagram a lengthy post about Will Smith’s now-infamous slap of presenter Chris Rock and took the opportunity to fire a shot at someone else that she later hinted was Dubrow. “I know I am going to get backlash but I need to speak my truth.. and point out hypocrisy,” she wrote in the now-deleted post that is available via screenshots on Reddit. She said:

The extraordinary man, entertainer, husband that is Will Smith gave me my first break at 15 in his Will 2k music video (yes that’s me on the piano in a blonde wig). I have only known Will to be a gracious and kind soul. I am however a firm believer that violence is never the answer. He’s been accountable & apologetic.

Later in the post, she said, “I have to speak out when hearing a ‘friend’ who did the EXACT same thing is jumping on the bandwagon to cancel this genuinely good person who has shown more depth in 48hrs than her shallow soul.” The newer RHOC cast member used the hashtags, #glasshouses, #hypocrisy and #iknowwhatyoudidlastsummer.

Although she didn’t name Dubrow in her post, she did respond to comments about her co-star. One person asked, “Oooo is she referring to Heather??? Tune into Bravo to find out lol.” Bergener replied, “Clever girl,” with eyes and popcorn emojis.

Someone else asked point-blank, “Are you insinuating Heather was violent? Please no cryptic, convoluted posts. We don’t know you like that.” Bergener replied simply, “Yes,” with a thumbs-up emoji. The screenshots of the comments were saved and shared by Reality Blurb.

Dubrow Denied Ever Getting Violent With a Cameraman During the 15th Episode

Heavy reached out to Dubrow’s team for comment and did not receive a response, however, the longtime Bravo star denied ever pushing a cameraman during the 15th episode of season 16 and called Bergener a “liar.”

It all started during a conversation at dinner when Bergener asked Dubrow, “What have I said that’s hurtful?” Dubrow replied, “Oh, I don’t know, that I slam people against the walls.” Bergener then told Dubrow that she saw her “physically shove a camera.” She also told Gina Kirschenheiter that she saw Dubrow “touch a person.”

Dubrow slammed Bergener, “You’re such a liar, Noella. You’re a liar.” She said in a confessional that it was “fabricated bulls***” and “dangerous.” She added, “Were we heated? 100 percent. Do we slam people against the wall? No. Let’s launch an investigation. Go for it.”

After grilling Bergener more at the dinner table, she eventually responded, “Just because I didn’t see it with my own eyes, doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.” Dubrow replied, “So you’re not a liar, but you just said you saw it, and now you didn’t see it. And just because you didn’t see it with your own eyes.”

Dubrow asked Bergener to apologize for “lying” and Bergener did not and as the argument raged on after the dinner, Dubrow told Bergener, “Shut up, Noella.” Bergener replied, “Did you just say ‘Shut up’ to me?” and Dubrow replied, “Yes, I did. I said, ‘Shut up.’ I did. Yes. Shut up. Stop lying. Shut up.”

