RHOC Star Goes in on Heather Dubrow in New Interview

Noella Bergener joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during its sixteenth season, which premiered on December 1, 2021. The reality television show personality spoke about her ongoing issues with her co-star Heather Dubrow during a January 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Noella Bergener Shared Her Thoughts About Heather Dubrow in a January 2022 Interview

During the Entertainment Tonight interview, Bergener admitted that she watched past seasons of “RHOC” and was a fan of Dubrow. She noted that she originally did not have an issue with her co-star “insist[ing] on walking ahead of everybody.” She told the publication:

This doesn’t feel as if we’re friends in a friend group that are ‘kumbaya.’ It feels more like there’s queen Heather, we’re in the court, and quite honestly — initially — I was down for that. I was cool with that, because it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, like I’m geeking out!’ Like, I love Heather. So I was all about that, and then things happen.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Bergener referenced talking to Dubrow in season 16, episode 6. During the episode, the mother-of-two visited Dubrow’s home, where she had a conversation about calling the 53-year-old a “fake b****” while speaking to Nicole James. Dubrow also confronted the model for telling Gina Kirschenheiter that she was not to be trusted. Bergener explained that she had suspicions about Dubrow after James refrained from having conversations regarding her dropped lawsuit against her husband Dr. Terry Dubrow.

“I was observing it. I was telling Gina, ‘Just heads up. I think this person’s more interested in recruiting soldiers than genuine friendships, just be wary, just be wary.’ And so, I was trying to give heads up to people that I knew could potentially get hurt, but at the same time, not divulge Heather’s secrets, because it wasn’t my place,” explained Bergener to Entertainment Tonight.

The former model then claimed that she knew other information about Dubrow that will be explored in future episodes of “RHOC” season 16.

“Something shady happened in [Heather’s] subterranean and it is discussed amongst the ladies. And it is something that some of us had heard, and it is something that was a pretty crazy story that was confirmed by various people,” stated Bergener.

During the Entertainment Tonight interview, the reality television star asserted that Dubrow is a “fake b****.” She also acknowledged that she accused her castmate of “slamming people against walls” following the revelation that Shannon Beador had told Kirschenheiter about James’ lawsuit. Bergener maintained that Dubrow did behave that way, despite Dubrow refuting the claims and Bravo not airing any footage of her acting physically violent.

“Maybe they’re waiting for her to just be honest,” stated the former model.

Bergener went on to say that she was willing to refrain from talking about Dubrow’s behavior until the mother-of-four deemed her to be “psychotic and a liar.”

“Unless I view her as perfect I can’t be friends with these women? It has to come out now,” stated the Bravo star.

Noella Bergener Was Surprised About Her Friendship With Shannon Beador

While Bergener may not be a fan of Dubrow, she is close to one of her “RHOC” co-stars. While speaking to Us Weekly in January 2022, the 36-year-old shared that she was surprised she forged a friendship with Beador, who has starred on the hit Bravo series since its ninth season. She explained that she did not believe that they “would A have anything in common or B just bond like [they] did.” The former model noted that during their first conversation, Beador treated her with warmth. She went on to say that she and the Real for Real founder both value their friendships and living a holistic lifestyle.

“She’s just got this mushy, gushy, yummy heart. She just wants to put it on a platter and her friends are her everything and we’re very similar in that sense. And then we had so much in common with the holistic and we have very similar hearts, so that was something that instantly I was attracted to. I just latched on to and it’s never wavered, so that’s the shock of the year,” said Bergener.

During a December 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Beador also spoke about her friendship with Bergener. The 57-year-old suggested that she empathizes with her co-star, as she has had difficulty navigating her breakup with her estranged husband, James Bergener.

“I bonded with Noella very quickly and she had a lot going on in her life right now and I want to be there for her because I have empathy for things that she’s still going through,” stated Beador.

