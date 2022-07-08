Fans Curious About Future of RHOC as 2 Stars Announce They’re Leaving the Show

Two “Real Housewives” stars have decided to leave the franchise.

On July 8, 2022, both Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong both announced that they will not be returning for another season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

Fans of the franchise have had mixed reactions about the departures of Bergener and Armstrong, and many are wondering what will become of RHOC now that two women are leaving.

Some fans seem to think that Bravo will call up Tamra Judge or Vicki Gunvalson to return to the show while others think the show might got on pause a la “The Real Housewives of New York” and maybe even get a complete reboot with a new cast altogether.

“So it’s going to be Heather & Co. vs Shannon? RHOC needs a pause,” one Instagram comment read.

“The real question is ‘is anyone from RHOC returning?’ Or will it take a break like RHONY,” echoed someone else.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bergener Announcer Her Departure on Her Instagram Stories

After joining the show for one season, Bergener has decided that the Housewives franchise isn’t for her.

“After a wild season of ups and downs, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County. I am so grateful to Bravo, Andy Cohen, and Evolution Media for giving me this incredible platform to share my story. Thank you to all of the fans for all of the love and support during quite possibly the hardest year of my life. I am looking forward to brighter skies ahead, and can’t wait to share what’s next,” she wrote.

Bergener went through a great deal of life changes over the course of the past year or so. In July 2021, her husband, James Bergener, filed for divorce after one year of marriage.

Fans had mixed reactions to Bergener’s announcement.

“Wow pretty shocked to hear that thought she’d deffo be back,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“I really think she needs to go somewhere and heal. she has some legit issues that she needs to focus on, before ever thinking of doing a tv show. Hope she finds happiness,” someone else said.

Armstrong Penned a Caption on a Cast Photo

On July 8, 2022, Dr. Jennifer Armstrong took to her Instagram feed to share a cast photo of herself and to let fans know that she won’t be returning for another season of RHOC.

“I loved opening up about being a working mom on Real Housewives of Orange County. I am so grateful to have had the privilege to talk about my father, my kids, and a real modern relationship on national television. My family and my work are the most important aspects of my life, so I am stepping away from RHOC and focusing on them,” she wrote.

She went on to take a minute to thank fans for their support and to give a shoutout to Bravo for the opportunity to be on the show.

“Here’s to the next chapter, and I hope you’ll follow along for the journey. There are so many exciting things to come, so stay tuned,” she concluded the caption.

Several people shared their feelings on Armstrong’s departure in the comments section of her post.

“Nooooo this is so unfortunate! We will miss you on the show but good for you for having priorities,” read one comment.

“So sad, that you are leaving the show! Will miss you,” someone else wrote.

“Boo!!!!!!! Loved you on the show!!!!!! Good luck to you!!!!!” echoed a third.

READ NEXT: PK Kemsley’s Ex-Girlfriend Shopping a Tell-All