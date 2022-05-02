RHOC Star Slammed With Nearly $500K Judgment Against Her

A star of “Real Housewives of Orange County” has been handed down a nearly $500,000 judgment in court.

Noella Bergener has a hefty judgment against her, according to court documents obtained by Heavy.

Noella Bergener Has a $415,995.71 Judgement Against Her From the Superior Court of California Orange County

On April 21, 2022, the Superior Court of California Orange County branch declared that the RHOC star owes $415,995.71 to a creditor, according to the official judgment.

The plaintiff, Creditors Adjustment Bureau asked for $239, 832.22 in damages, $116, 081 in interest (at 10 percent), $5,488.32 in attorney fees, and $594.17 in “costs” totaling nearly $500,000.

The judgment was given “by default” according to the paperwork.

According to RadarOnline, who spoke to a source, Bergener “believed her ex was on the hook for the bill — not her” so she “never hired a lawyer to deal with the case.”

Bergener is currently going through a divorce with her husband James, which was featured as a major storyline for her debut season on RHOC.

While appearing at the reunion, Bergener admitted that she met her soon-to-be ex-husband on a “sugar daddy” website.

“I thought, forgive me, [Seeking Arrangement was] for more of a sugar daddy kind of thing,” Andy Cohen asked Bergener after she sais she did not marry James for his money.

“I mean there are attractive girls, and wealthy men are the standard,” she said. “I wanted to build a family and love this man.”

Noella Bergener Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Who Bought Her a Company

While appearing on the “Real Housewives of Orange County” reunion, Bergener revealed she is dating someone new and he bought her a big gift.

“OK, fine, yes, yes, he bought me an adult toy marketplace company. We just got it trademarked. It’s called Playland, and I’m very excited about it. It was my Christmas present,” she said at the reunion, to the shock of Cohen and the other Housewives.

She also revealed her new man was very conservative.

“You know the crazy thing, though, is? He considers anything with anybody cheating, so I think my stack days are retired. I’m all matched up,” she said.

Shortly after the reunion, she shared the first photo of the pair on her Instagram.

“Grab your honey and watch the 2nd part of the reunion of #RHOC tonight at 9pm on @Bravotv #lovedup #twinflame,” she wrote on the photo of her sitting in his lap.

Her boyfriend, Bobby Schubenski, also shared the same photo with the caption, “Twin flame vibes @noellarhoc” with several heart and flame emojis.

Several people commented on her post wishing her well with the new relationship.

RHOC co-star Nicole James commented with several flame emojis.

“I’m glad to see your enjoying life. You deserve happiness,” a fan wrote.

“When you dropped he bought you a company for Christmas … so hot lol,” someone else commented.

“UPGRADE,” another fan wrote.

“… I’m happy for you. Continue being the person you are,” a fan said.

“So happy for you he better treat you guys right and stay for the long haul,” another fan wrote.

