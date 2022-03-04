Tamra Judge Blasted by RHOC Star

Tamra Judge recently appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” and she gave her opinion on several cast members of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and took the opportunity to fire shots at one new member of the RHOC cast.

While Judge, 54, said she was happy to see Heather Dubrow back on the Bravo show and added that she appreciated Emily Simpson’s role on the 16th season, her reaction to Noella Bergener was notably less enthused.

WWHL host Andy Cohen asked Judge her “reaction” to the newbie and Judge replied, “Every village needs an idiot.” About a week later, Bergener herself appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and was asked for a response to Judge’s comments.

Bergener Said Judge Is the ‘Most Iconic Village Idiot’

The official Bravo “Watch What Happens Live” Instagram account posted Bergener’s reaction to Judge’s comments during the March 2 episode. Two viewers called in to the show and asked her, “What’s your response to Tamra calling you the ‘village idiot’ when she was on ‘Watch What Happens Live’?”

Bergener laughed and said, “I feel like honestly, being called the village idiot by the most iconic village idiot is kind of like epic on its own so I’ll take it!” The crowd reacted in shock while Cohen pulled a surprised face to the camera. “Honestly, though it makes me sad, like girl you’re not a housewife, get a new gig.”

Cohen replied, “In all fairness to Tamra, she does have a new gig and I asked her the question.” Fans were very divided in the comments, with some criticizing Bergener while others called out Cohen for defending Judge, with one saying, “him defending Tamra makes him look like an a** and shows his bias,” and another pointing out that him asking the question doesn’t make him responsible for the answer.

The new “RHOC” star also had some pointed comments for her co-star Heather Dubrow during the same WWHL appearance. Cohen told Bergener that she was accused of making every conversation with co-stars about her so he asked her to talk about her co-stars instead.

The Bravo head asked Bergener to say “three nice things” about Dubrow and instead, Bergener replied, “I actually find her to be a very vile human being… It’s a very difficult thing for me to go out of my way to want to be kind to somebody who I just see as not what I wanted her to be.”

As RHOC viewers know, Bergener and Dubrow have been at odds since the beginning of the 16th season, but things escalated when Dubrow accused Bergener of giving Dubrow’s daughter Max “pornography,” as Page Six reported. Max, 18, came out as bisexual and Bergener, who is also bisexual, had given her a Pride-themed card game with some sexually explicit aspects.

From that point on, things kept escalating and were also matched with a war of words off the show, as shown on Bergener’s “Watch What Happens Live” appearance.

