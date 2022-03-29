RHONJ Star Does Not Think She Will Be Invited to Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs have been at odds during the show’s twelfth season. In particular, Giudice had an issue with Josephs for questioning her relationship with her fiance, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, after coming across a video of him begging an unidentified woman while surrounded by shirtless men.

During a March 2022 appearance on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by former Bravo stars Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Josephs briefly spoke about Giudice’s upcoming nuptials. She asserted that she does not “think [she will] be invited” to the wedding.

“I’m sure that mine will get lost in the mail. No I don’t think I’ll be on that list,” stated Josephs.

Margaret Josephs Spoke About Teresa Giudice Not Including Melissa Gorga in Her Bridal Party

During a March 15, 2022, appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Giudice shared that she intends on marrying Ruelas in the summer of 2022. She confirmed that she will not have her “RHONJ” co-star and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, as a bridesmaid at her wedding ceremony. She also admitted that she had not told Gorga this information before she announced it on “WWHL.”

In a separate “WWHL” interview, which aired on March 22, Josephs shared her opinion on Giudice announcing that Gorga would not be in her bridal party.

“That was brutal to announce it on TV,” asserted the fashion designer.

Josephs then joked that she believes Giudice “would make [Gorga] wear an ugly dress” if she were a bridesmaid.

During the March 22 “WWHL” interview, viewers also called in and requested the 54-year-old to share “three things [she] admires about Louie and Teresa’s relationship,” which she obliged.

“They are committed, they are very committed to each other, which is very impressive. They’re extremely – I do believe that they really, really love each other, they are very lovey-dovey, they really love each other and I will say something, they’ll go down in the ship together. I mean if you are in a sinking boat together, they are the ones to have with each other. Because the truth is, they’ll defend each other to the end, which is very impressive,” said the “RHONJ” star.

Melissa Gorga Discussed Teresa Giudice’s ‘WWHL’ Comments

Today reported that Gorga addressed Giudice’s “WWHL” comments while recording a March 2022 episode of her podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display.” She shared that she “found out on TV” about not being included in her sister-in-law’s bridal party.

“I pretty much assumed that, but I guess my big question is, are her new sister-in-laws in the wedding? Is it a no-fam wedding other than … her four, beautiful daughters and a couple of her friends? And if that’s the case, then I think that makes perfect sense,” asserted Gorga.

She then shared that she does not harbor any ill will toward Giudice for her decision regarding her bridesmaids.

“I’m very happy that she’s happy. I love to see her smile when she’s with Luis. So, whatever she decides, it’s her wedding and I will be fine with it. I just — you know, she’d probably put me in an ugly dress anyway! Just kidding, I’m just kidding! … But for real. No, just kidding. No, seriously though,” shared the mother of three.

