‘Real Housewives’ Star Reacts to OG Departure News

Although “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss joined the series in season 2, she is widely considered an “OG” cast member by Bravo fans. Now, after 14 consecutive seasons as a full-time Housewife, Burruss has made the decision to step away from filming ahead of RHOA season 16.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Burruss’s longtime co-star and friend Kenya Moore reacted to the “No Scrubs” co-writer’s departure, which Burruss announced on February 4 on the Grammys red carpet.

“Once she told me that she had made the decision not to return I was like, ‘Are you sure? Really think about this. Are you sure? You know, you’ve been there for 14 consecutive years…’ and she is so loved and so well-respected, and I think once she made the decision, it was really clear she felt good about the decision,” Moore shared, “I said, ‘You know what? I’m gonna stand by you. If that’s what you really want, and that’s where your heart takes you, I’m all for it.'”

Kenya Moore Gives Update on Her RHOA Future

ET host Brice Sander went on to ask Moore if she had any news to share about her future on the series, to which Moore responded, “Wouldn’t you like to know? I have to say this, if I get an offer, if I have an offer, you’ll know it when Bravo announces it.”

Sander pointed out that Moore has stepped away from the series before, appearing in a guest capacity for season 11 after having filmed as a full-time Housewife since season 5 (and picking back up the full-time mantle for seasons 12 through 15 again). When asked what would make her feel that it’s time to step away again, Moore shared, “I think your gut tells you. I think everything has its season. You can’t have one single job forever for the rest of your life. At least most people don’t. You have to follow your heart.

“And at this time where I feel liberated,” Moore added, giving an update on her personal life. “I finally have been granted a divorce, I finally got the most beautiful child I ever wanted. Everything that’s on my vision board comes true for the most part. And I feel like when it’s time for me to move on, I’ll know, and it will be a happy moment, it won’t be sad. It will mean that I’m taking a step in a different direction, and I would hope that everyone would support me in that.”

How Many OG Housewives Are Still On Their Shows?

Burruss’s departure comes after a string of OG exits across the Housewives franchise over the past few years, including Vicki Gunvalson’s RHOC exit and the entire RHONY cast being let go in favor of a full cast reboot.

Few OG cast members remain across the cities, with newer franchises having more of their original cast members still filming. RHOC has no OG cast members left, although longtime Housewife Tamra Judge (who first joined in season 3 and holds honorary OG status to many fans in the same way as Burruss) returned to the series for season 17, and is currently filming for season 18.

Teresa Giudice and Kyle Richards both remain on the New Jersey and Beverly Hills “Housewives”, respectively, after joining their franchises in season 1. Giudice has filmed 14 seasons of New Jersey while Richards is currently appearing on season 13 of Beverly Hills.

While “Real Housewives of Miami” took a long hiatus between seasons 3 and 4, original stars Larsa Pippen and Alexia Nepola have been back as full-time “Housewives” since season 4, with fellow OGs Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton returning as “Friends of” in the new era. None of the ladies have been a full-time “Housewife” across all 6 seasons of the franchise, however.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” has seen four OGs stick around through all 8 seasons, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, and Karen Huger. The “Salt Lake City” franchise also has four OGs still filming, with Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose each cast on all four seasons of the series.

With only two seasons filmed, the newest franchise, “The Real Housewives of Dubai”, has had five OG cast members continue to film season 2, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara al Madani, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury.

