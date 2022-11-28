Fans React to Old Picture of Lisa Vanderpump & Her Family

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Lisa Vanderpump wed her husband, Ken Todd, in 1982. The couple has two children, Pandora Todd, 36, and Max Todd, 30. A Reddit user shared an older picture of the family taken when Max was a baby on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. The photo showed Pandora and Max wearing matching blue outfits. Ken placed his arms around both of his children, and Vanderpump rested her hand on her son’s leg.

Bravo Fans Shared Their Thoughts About the Picture

Several Bravo fans flocked to the post’s comments section to compliment Vanderpump and her family.

“I think Lisa has become more stunning with age. She’s definitely pretty here too,” stated a commenter.

“They all look great. I miss Lisa on housewives – her humor, her relationship with Ken, her parties and her confidence standing up to bullies like Lisa [Rinna] and Erika [Jayne],” added another.

“I think they are all just lovely.🥰,” shared a different person.

“Lisa is gorgeous,” wrote a commenter.

“Ken looks very handsome,” commented a Bravo fan.

“Lisa did and does look really beautiful and she has not gotten a lot of work done,” chimed in a sixth person.

A few fans also shared they believed Vanderpump looked different in the older picture.

“I didn’t even recognize her in this picture. I know that this is a very old picture of her but I think she did have work done,” wrote a commenter.

“Ken hasn’t changed a bit. Those saying LVP looks just the same – whaaaat?” added another.

Lisa Vanderpump Shared Information About the Tenth Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

During a July 2022 interview with ExtraTV, Vanderpump spoke about the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules.” She explained she believes fans are invested in the series as it focuses on an “inextricably intertwined in a real, authentic friendship group.”

“Not just like oh, let’s put this person with this person and see how it works out. These people have been friends for years, you know, generations, so yeah, we follow their journey. I love them all very much, even though they are sometimes a major pain in my a**,” said the former RHOBH star.

Vanderpump also noted fans will watch the “Vanderpump Rules” cast deal with their breakups in season 10.

“You see some of these relationships be broken down with Lala [Kent] and Randall [Emmett] and then you see James [Kennedy] and Raquel [Leviss] and you know, you see Tom [Schwartz] and Katie [Maloney], you know, it’s hard,” said the 61-year-old.

She then shared she found Maloney and Schwartz’s divorce particularly painful as she had officiated their 2016 wedding ceremony.

“I was so invested. I officiated their wedding. I wrote their wedding vows so of course, it’s hard. And I’m probably more emotionally invested than I should be. But I think we all are and that’s why it’s a good show,” said Vanderpump.

While speaking to ExtraTV, the mother of two shared whether she would consider returning to the RHOBH cast.

“I have no plans to. I mean Andy [Cohen] said the doors are always open but it’s not something I would want to be involved with right now, especially with what’s going on over there,” asserted the mother of two.

