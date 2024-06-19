RHOBH Star’s Son Announces Huge Family News

The eldest son of Garcelle Beauvais is about to be a second-time dad.

In June 2024, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s son Oliver Saunders announced he is expecting a child with his girlfriend Shantei Paranada.

Saunders, 33, and Paranada announced the happy news via a joint Instagram post on June 18, 2024. A photo of a onesie that said “Baby Saunders” was accompanied by a sonogram and balloons. There was also a short video of the couple reacting to a positive pregnancy test.

“We’ll be poppin’ bottles of a different kind next year! Arriving January 2025,” the post was captioned.

“We are excited to share with you all that a new addition to our growing family will be arriving January 2025. 🩷💙we can’t wait to meet you Baby Saunders, & we ALL love you SO much already!” the couple added.

Garcelle Beauvais Reacted to Oliver Saunders’ News

The post received plenty of comments, including one from the father-to-be.

“I’ve been walking on ☁️ since we found out! I love you with all my heart and i can’t wait for our child to be born! 💗💙💗💙💗💙 You Make Me The Happiest Iv Ever Been!!! We Just Getting started @sparanada,” Saunders commented on the post.

Beauvais also chimed in. “So exciting 😘,” she wrote to her son.

Saunders is already a father to a son, Oliver Jr., from his relationship with his ex-wife Samantha. In 2020, Beauvais gushed about how much she loved seeing her son as a father to Oliver Jr.

“Ollie seeing you with your son! Makes my heart so full 💙,” she wrote on her son’s first Father’s Day.

Paranada is the mother of two daughters, per her Instagram.

“You are the most amazing mother and woman ever!! I love you so much and i can’t wait to c what our future holds 💗💙,” Saunders wrote to Paranada in June 2024.

It is unclear how long Saunders and Paranada have been a couple, but they have posed on Instagram together since at least Fall 2023.

In May 2023, Paranada wore a Vanderpump Paris uniform as she posed with Saunders and two other co-workers on Instagram.

Oliver Saunders Works for Lisa Vanderpump & Has Appeared on RHOBH & ‘Vanderpump Rules’

It is unclear if Saunders’ baby news will be part of the upcoming 14th season of RHOBH that is currently filming. But he is no stranger to Bravo fans. Not only has he appeared on his mom’s reality show along with his younger brothers Jax and Jaid, but Saunders was part of a storyline on “Vanderpump Rules.”

Saunders works for Vanderpump’s Las Vegas bar, Vanderpump Paris. He appeared on “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 when several of the female cast members went on a girls’ trip to Vegas. Saunders ultimately shared a kiss with Raquel Leviss before she was embroiled in the Scandoval cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval.

At the time, Saunders claimed to be separated from his wife Samantha, but the storyline played as though he was still married.

Beauvais later told People magazine that it hurt her “heart” to have her son involved in the storyline.

“Obviously, he’s, my son. And we don’t always make great decisions. And he was definitely separated at the time,” the RHOBH star told the outlet. “I didn’t watch the episode because I didn’t want to. But my friends were like… they were mad for me, and they were like, ‘We felt like Oliver was used.’ But Lisa [Vanderpump] has been great, and she stood up for him, and I appreciate that, and we move on.”

