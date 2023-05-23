RHOBH Star’s Daughter Mourns 2nd Heartbreaking Loss in Less Than 1 Year

Paris Hilton is mourning a devasting loss.

On May 22, 2023, the eldest daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Kathy Hilton told fans on social media that her 23-year-old dog, Harajuku B****, has died. And the loss comes just eight months after the socialite suffered the unspeakable loss of another pet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Paris Hilton Paid Tribute to Her Longtime Pup on Instagram

In an Instagram post, Hilton, 42, shared a series of photos of her beloved chihuahua, whom she had since she was 19 years old. In the photos, the pampered pup was photographed with Hilton as she protected them with an umbrella. In another pic, the dog was seen cozying up with some faux designer toys by “Jimmy Chew” and “Pawda.” Harajuku was also stylin’ in the front seat of a hot pink car with a puppy pal.

In the caption, the mom of one revealed that her heart was broken as she said goodbye to her precious dog following her “final peaceful slumber.” “For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments,” Hilton wrote. “Words cannot express the immense pain I’m feeling right now.🥺 She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way.”

Hilton received many supportive comments from fans and friends. In another comment, the celebrity DJ told fans, “I am in so much pain that I am in shock. I had her so long, I can’t believe that she’s gone.💔 first Dino baby missing and now this, I’m just so devastated.”

One of Paris Hilton’s Dogs Went Missing in September 2022

Hilton has long been known for her love of animals. One of her chihuahuas, Tinkerbell, was regularly featured on her reality show, “The Simple Life.”

W magazine reported in 2017 that Hilton five dogs: Diamond Baby, Harajuku B****, Princess Paris Jr., Prince, and Prince Baby Bear, as well as cats, a miniature pig, a pony, and bunny rabbits.

But in September 2022, Hilton posted devastating news about Diamond Baby. In an Instagram post, she shared a “Missing” flyer to reveal that her dog disappeared after a mover left a door open. “We have hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic, and looking into dog finding drones now. I’m doing everything in my power to get her back,” she wrote at the time.

Hilton asked the public to help her find her dog and offered a reward, but as of this writing the dog has still not been found eight months later.

According to The Daily Mail, three months after Diamond Baby’s disappearance, Hilton welcomed a Bengal cat into her home menagerie. She named the cat “Cutesie Hilton.”

Hilton has had an extremely busy year that’s been full of ups and downs. In addition to the loss of two of her pets, she released her self-titled memoir in March. And in January 2023, she secretly welcomed her first child, a son she named Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, via surrogate.

