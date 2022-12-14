Fans Think Paris Hilton Looks Like Kyle Richards in New Photos

On December 12, 2022, Paris Hilton took to Instagram to share photos of herself posing at the Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. The pictures showed the socialite wearing a braided black wig and a bucket hat. Paris also sported a black sweatshirt adorned with images of Donald Duck, skinny jeans, and black tennis shoes with zipper detailing.

In the caption of the post, the 41-year-old mentioned she decided to hide her blonde locks at the theme park.

“#Sliving my best life at the happiest place on earth @Disneyland! 🥰💫 Bet you didn’t even recognize me in my wig. 😉👩🏻🦋💖 #AlterEgoParis,” wrote the “Simple Life” star.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share they believed Paris bore a strong resemblance to her aunt, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Kyle Richards in the photos.

“@kylerichards18 Wow! I thought it was you kyle!!” wrote a commenter.

“@kylerichards18 that is your twin with the dark hair. I had to do a double take. The genes are strong,” added another.

“@kylerichards18 omg she’s your actual twin. I thought this was you at first 😊,” commented a different person.

“I thought it was Kyle,” shared a social media user.

“You look like your aunt Kyle here!!” asserted a fan.

“LOL I thought this was Kyle,” wrote an Instagram user

“I thought you were Kyle Richards I was like where is Paris?😂,” chimed in a seventh person.

Kyle Richards Gave an Update on Her Relationship With Kathy Hilton in December 2022

During the twelfth season of RHOBH, Lisa Rinna claimed Paris’s mother, Kathy Hilton, exhibited erratic behavior in Aspen, Colorado, while on a cast trip. Rinna also asserted that Kathy made negative comments about Richards. While speaking to Extra TV in December 2022, Richards gave an update on her relationship with her eldest sister.

“We could be better, you know, but we are sisters and at the end of the day, we always come together but we could be better and that’s what I want. That’s what I need in my life to feel good,” said the “Halloween Ends” actress.

The RHOBH star also acknowledged that the thirteenth season of the Bravo series has not yet started filming. Richards also shared how she would like to navigate the upcoming season.

“Last season was a very rough season for me. I was very depressed after this season ended so I’m hoping to, you know, mend some relationships there and be able to move forward in my life to have some peace,” said the reality television personality.

Lisa Rinna Spoke About Kyle Richards in December 2022

During a different December 2022 interview with Extra TV, Rinna suggested her relationship with Richards has improved since RHOBH season 12 wrapped production.

“I think time does heal, you know, it really does. So we needed this break, I think this break has been good for all of us,” said the “Melrose Place” actress.

In the Extra TV interview, Rinna also referenced she did not receive a warm reception from audience members at the 2022 BravoCon, held during the weekend of October 14. She revealed her castmate Erika Jayne had warned her that she may be booed before she walked on stage for the panel.

“You know, what’s really funny, I was standing backstage with Erika and right before I went out she said ‘you know what you might get booed’ and I looked at her and I was like ‘what?’ So she kind of prepared me and then I walked out and then I was like okay and then I did my little thing and it was all good,” said Rinna.

