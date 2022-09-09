Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards on Twitter

Paris Hilton lashed out at her aunt, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards, over her behavior toward Kathy Hilton, Paris’ mother, in the latest RHOBH episode.

The episode saw the cast on their Aspen trip as tensions began rising between sisters Kathy Hilton and Richards. During the episode, titled “The Girl With the Diamond Earrings,” Hilton tried to promote the tequila brand Casa Del Sol, of which she and her family are investors. However, despite RHOBH stars routinely plugging their businesses on the show, the group did not have a great reaction to Hilton presenting the tequila.

Hilton explained that she wanted to “bottoms up” with her co-stars and said, “I’d like you guys to try,” as Richards interrupted her with a noise and then began talking to Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne. It seems as though the drama will escalate next week, as a preview showed Rinna ordering a shot of 818 tequila, which she described as her “friend Kendall Jenner’s tequila.”

Hilton became upset as the group started drinking the rival tequila in front of her and said, “In front of me here right now, and Kyle doesn’t do a f****** thing. I am f****** pissed off.” After the episode aired, Paris Hilton replied to someone who tweeted, “[Kathy] was so cute, all excited to show the ladies the tequila… and then Kyle just scoffs at her/ none of them even acted slightly interested. It was so sad to watch.” Paris wrote, “So unkind.”

Paris Hilton Also Liked Many Tweets That Slammed Richards as a ‘S***** Sister’ & That Called for Her to Be Fired From the Franchise

Paris Hilton liked many tweets about the episode on September 7, including one that said the cast’s behavior “came off so hurtful and dismissive… [Kathy] didn’t deserve to be treated like that. It felt deliberate and mean.” She also liked someone’s comment that said, “@KyleRichards has done how many agency events and agency shirts? She can listen to @KathyHilton talk about tequila without interrupting #RHOBH.”

Someone pointed out that it was “low” for Hilton to like the tweet because Richards’ career on Bravo was “the only reason Kathy is currently relevant.” However, another person commented, “@ParisHilton has her own 20+ year career that includes shows, movies, music and being a public persona. @KathyHilton also has more connections with well known people than Kyle could ever dream. Kyle fought for relevancy through a show. Kathy & Paris already had it.” Paris liked that tweet.

She also liked a tweet saying “I can’t believe Kathy was laughed at and mocked for introducing a tequila line. This cast is evil and ugly #RHOBH.” Another tweet liked by Hilton called Richards a “s***** sister.” It said, “Kyle was so clearly trying to sabotage Kathy’s tequila scene. The show has served as a decade-long advertisement for The Agency, but god forbid Kathy takes a moment to promote her daughter’s business. What a s***** sister.”

Fans Ripped Kyle Richards for Her Behavior During the Episode & Former RHOBH Star Denise Richards Also Showed Support for Kathy Hilton

The deliberate takedown of Kathy Hilton becomes more and more apparent with every passing episode. Wouldn’t expect anything less from these spiteful, jealous trolls. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/tEVQcyNOMa — 〰️ (@misspettylamarr) September 8, 2022

Fans were quick to notice Paris Hilton’s liked tweets and many reacted to the media personality’s support of her mother and criticism of her aunt. One Reddit thread that shared a screenshot of Hilton liking the tweet about Richards being a s***** sister picked up over 1,000 upvotes, while another showing Hilton calling the cast’s move “so unkind” received more than 700 upvotes.

Former RHOBH star Denise Richards also chimed in on the drama, replying to Hilton’s “so unkind tweet.” She wrote, “I felt bad for her you could see her feelings were genuinely hurt & the preview with rinna going out of her way to take a dig.”

