RHOBH Star’s Daughter to Tell All in New Memoir

The daughter of a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is speaking out— in print.

Paris Hilton, the daughter of RHOBH “friend” Kathy Hilton, has a tell-all book on the way. The 41-year-old heiress’s life story will be released in March 2023, per Entertainment Tonight Canada, but fans are already buzzing about it. And after her family’s rollercoaster of a year, it’s not hard to see why.

Here’s what you need to know:

Paris Hilton’s Book Will Document Her Life

Paris Hilton’s book will be an autobiography titled, “Paris: The Memoir.” According to People, in her own words, the book will tell the story of the Hilton daughter’s “privileged childhood” and “teenage rebellion,” as well as detail the alleged abuse she suffered while attending a boarding school in Utah. The book will lead up to Paris’ current life as a businesswoman, celebrity DJ, and newlywed.

According to the Amazon book description, Paris Hilton’s tell-all will be released by Dey Street Books on March 14, 2023.

On social media, some critics questioned how “true” the story will be.

“Nope. There’s no way it hasn’t been carefully curated by the Hiltons and Richards to remove the best parts,” one Reddit user wrote.

“True, unfortunately. I wish we’d been able to get Kim’s book – without anyone interfering with the content,” another added, in reference to Paris’ aunt, Kim Richards’ previously axed memoir by the same publisher.

“If approved by Paris herself, it surely is a very convenient version of their truth. I’d rather read an investigational piece by a third party who has made considerable research and interviews to people around Paris and her Family,” another chimed in.

Another Family Member’s Book Never Came to Be

Paris has written books in the past. In 2004, she released “Confessions of an Heiress: A Tongue-in-Chic Peek Behind the Pose.” She also wrote “Your Heiress Diary: Confess it All to Me,” in 2005, per her Amazon page.

While her mom Kathy is not yet a published author, in 2011, Paris’ Aunt Kyle Richards penned, “Life Is Not a Reality Show: Keeping It Real with the Housewife Who Does It All.” As for her other Housewives aunt, Kim Richards’ proposed Dey Street memoir never came to fruition.

The book, titled “The Whole Truth: The Reality of it All,” was supposed to detail the former child star’s life as well as her secrets about her relationships with her sisters Kathy and Kyle. An insider told Life & Style (via Reality Blurb) that everyone from RHOBH was “afraid” of what Kim would reveal in her book because “she has something on all of them.”

Kyle Richards admitted to People that when she saw the teaser for her sister’s book she was taken “aback.” “I didn’t really know about the book,” she said, adding that she was “very curious” to read it.

In 2019, Kim Richards told Page Six it was “painful” to write the book about her life. After multiple delays, an insider told The Daily Mail in March 2021 that the book was scrapped by the publisher.

