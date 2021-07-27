‘RHOBH’ Star’s Daughter Is Reportedly Pregnant but Her Sister Has Denied it

According to a report from Page Six, a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is going to welcome another grandchild.

The report indicates that Paris Hilton — Kathy Hilton’s daughter — is expecting her first child with her fiance, Carter Reum. The couple has been trying to get pregnant for several months, and Paris began undergoing IVF treatments in January.

A short while after Page Six published the report that Paris is pregnant, the Editor-in-Chief of Avenue Magazine tweeted that he was with Paris’ sister, Nicky Hilton, and she denied the report.

“On set with Nicky Hilton right now for an [Avenue Insider] shoot. Her reaction to the

[Page Six] Paris Hilton baby scoop? ‘It’s not true,'” he tweeted.

Page Six noted that a rep for Paris declined to comment on the news.

Page Six Supplied Photos of Paris in Which She Appeared to Have a Maybe-Baby Bump

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton is pregnant, expecting first child with fiancé Carter Reum https://t.co/75KBk1pZ9G pic.twitter.com/rE6pYArXBN — Page Six (@PageSix) July 27, 2021

Along with the “exclusive” report that Paris was with child, Page Six also shared a couple of photos of Paris from earlier in July.

In the pics, the DJ and podcast host was wearing a light blue dress that appeared to show a small bulge in her stomach region, perhaps leading many to believe that she is, in fact, with child.

Paris has been active on social media but she hasn’t been sharing very many photos of herself, and there hasn’t been any indication that she’s pregnant based on her Instagram activity.

Paris has not commented on the pregnancy report at the time of this writing.

Paris Started IVF in an Effort to Have Boy-Girl Twins

Back in January, Paris sat down for a chat on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast and revealed that she started the IVF process because she wanted to have twins.

“We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like,” she said, crediting her longtime pal Kim Kardashian for giving her the idea. “I’m happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor,” Hilton said. The former reality star admitted that she started doing IVF because it was “the only way” that she could guarantee that she’d have boy-girl twins (via People).

Paris admitted that the egg retrieval process was “tough” but said that she “knew it would be worth it.” Something that made it a bit easier was having her fiance by her side every step of the way. “Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time,” she said.

She went on to gush about Reum and how happy she was to “finally” start the process of becoming a mother. “I’m really excited just to move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real life, because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven’t got to experience that yet, because I didn’t feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does,” she said.

