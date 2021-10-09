Patricia Altschul Slams Erika Girardi in New Instagram Post

Erika Girardi might have some of her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” castmates in her corner, but when it comes to Bravo’s other hit show, “Southern Charm,” she might not be as lucky.

In a recent Instagram post, “Southern Charm” star Patricia Altschul slammed Girardi for her bad language seen in the season 11 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion trailer, which Altschul shared on the social media platform. During the trailer, Girardi calls Sutton Stracke a “b****-y f******* c***,” which didn’t seem to make Altschul too happy.

“When Sutton and I talked after the #RHOBH reunion was filmed, she said that Erika called her the C word,” Altschul wrote in the caption of her post. “Since no southern lady would ever say that word out loud we were shocked but assumed it wouldn’t be used… but here it is in the reunion trailer. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finale tonight #teamsutton.”

In the comment section, Stracke responded, “My mentor!” with a pink heart emoji.

Viewers can catch part one of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion this Wednesday, October 13, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Stracke Almost Quit ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Due to Her Altercation With Girardi

Although it seems like their feud only gets worse during the reunion, Stracke recently admitted during an interview with Us Weekly that she almost quit the show midseason after Girardi threatened her during a dinner party at Kathy Hilton’s house.

“Yeah, I did [think of quitting] and not because of the show, it was just because of the threat, and I didn’t like it at all,” Stracke told the outlet on October 1, 2021. “It took it to a level that I wasn’t comfortable with, but we have such a great production team and also I’ve got great friends on that show, and they just were like, ‘Come on.’ So, they lifted me up pretty quickly.”

Stracke also added about Girardi, “There were just a few things that I was like, ‘Look, this is what I’ve heard.’ And so I was just bringing that up as a point. I don’t need to be vindicated at all. That’s not my nature. I don’t need to be proven right. I was just stating facts.”

Even though Girardi throws some jabs at her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costars during the upcoming reunion, it seems like she will also have her turn in the hot seat. In the trailer, host Andy Cohen is seen questioning Girardi not only about her divorce but also about her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s legal issues.

“I was like, ‘My God, this is relentless,’” Kyle Richards recently admitted to Us Weekly about Cohen’s reunion questioning. “But he has a hard job. He knows the audience is expecting these questions and expecting answers. And I know it was hard for him. I mean, my makeup artist, who was there, she was like, ‘I was feeling so bad for Erika. Oh, my God. That was like a nightmare for her.’ And, like, he has to ask these questions.”

Richards continued about the reunion, “We couldn’t get out of bed for a day or two. [Erika] probably couldn’t for two weeks. It was very, very difficult for her. It’s never easy for anybody, but she was, for sure, the person that had the hardest time in this reunion. Absolutely.”

