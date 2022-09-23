WATCH: Paul Kemsley Shades Mauricio Umansky Over Dorit Affair Rumors

Paul Kemsley poked fun at Mauricio Umansky over rumors that Dorit Kemsley and he are having an affair.

Here’s what you need to know:

Paul Kemsley Called Mauricio Umansky a ‘Cheeseburger’ After Rumors of an Affair With His Wife Dorit

Let’s get real PK you’re the cheeseburger. Dorit isn’t with you for your looks #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/oBntVd5sgg — 🐍 (@Jenni__999) September 22, 2022

While Dorit Kemsely was appearing as a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” a fan asked Dorit about the affair rumors about her and Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky.

“Honey listen, you know when something is so ridiculous, you just kind of discount it,” Dorit said to the caller. “It’s something that it strikes a chord only because Mo, PK, Kyle and I we’re friends together and it is such a nothing. And then to have someone start those vile rumors. It’s gross, but you don’t want to give air to it. But I think anybody can understand. It’s just you know, it’s annoying is F.”

Then PK spoke up.

“When she’s got steak, why would she want a cheeseburger?” PK said from the audience to raucous applause and laughter.

The rumors all stem from a scene on RHOBH when PK asked Umansky which wife, besides their own, looked the best. Umansky replied Dorit.

“They look nice the ladies, don’t they?” PK said to Umansky.

“Dorit’s dress is beautiful, Erika [Jayne’s] dress is short,” he replied while the pair were on one side of the room, the ladies on the other.

“Who wins?” PK asked

“My wife,” Umansky said.

“If we had to take the wives out of who wins, who wins?” PK then asked.

“Your wife,” Umansky said.

Several fans blasted them for the exchange.

“Did PK and Mauricio really do a low key ‘marry, f*** or kill’ on the housewives?!,” one Twitter user asked.

“Bruh PK and Mauricio’s conversation about the women is so degrading and gross,” another tweeted.

Dorit Reveals Where Her ‘Carcass out’ Phrase Came From: ‘I Just Thought It Was so Cute’

While appearing on WWHL, Dorit was asked about her infamous drink order “Belvedere, soda, (in a short glass), and three lemons — carcass out” and specifically the phrase carcass out.

“Dorit, Maria from Montreal wants to know if you plan to trademark ‘carcass out,’ and where did the phrase come from?There was an article online theorizing that you made up the term,” Andy Cohen asked Dorit on the show.

“You know what,” Dorit said. “It started when I was living in Italy in my early 20s. I had heard it from someone, and it stuck. And I just thought it was so cute. And then I’ve just been saying it ever since.”

The term seems to be catching on via social media.

“Dorit has me ordering my drinks ‘carcass out’ too now!” someone tweeted.

“I’m watching an old episode of #RHOBH and Dorit ordered her signature drink and did not say ‘carcass out’ I’m obsessed,” another fan wrote.

Someone else said, “Jared really got me the Dorit drink order in STL. Carcass out and everything.”

“Is there any other way for citrus to go on a cocktail other than “carcass out”. They could float I suppose. Dorit tries entirely too hard to be special, unique, memorable,” another fan commented.

READ NEXT: David Beador Not Seeking Divorce Anymore, Lesley Says