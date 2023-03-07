Paul Nassif Announces New Family Member

Dr. Paul Nassif added a new member to his family.

The ex-husband of original “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Adrienne Maloof revealed that he has welcomed a new puppy to his family – and he even shared a photo of the sweet pup.

Paul Nassif Got a New Puppy For His Toddler Daughter, Paulina

Nassif appeared with Maloof in the first three seasons of RHOBH. They divorced in 2012, but share sons Gavin, Christian, and Collin. In October 2020, Nassif welcomed a daughter, Paulina, with his second wife, Brittany Pattakos, per E! News.

In a post on Instagram in March 2023, Nassif shared a photo of his 2-year-old daughter laying on her bed with a tiny Goldendoodle leaning his head on her.

“Meet the newest member of our family… Luna, Paulina’s new puppy!” Nassif captioned the pic. “She’s a Toy Goldendoodle and they’re already best friends!”

“What a joy – they will grow up together and create wonderful memories,” one follower commented, to which Nassif replied, “Exactly!”

“That was a great idea! Two babies now,” another wrote. “True,” Nassif replied.

This is not the first time Nassif has announced a furry new family member. In March 2020, just seven months before Paulina’s birth, he posted a photo as he posed with a German Shepherd pup outside by the pool area of his Bel Air home. “Lily, meet everybody! Everybody, meet the newest member of our family, Lily! #Puppy #mansbestfriend #sundayfunday,” the plastic surgeon captioned the photo,

Several fans joked that Nassif went from an all-boy house to an all-girl house.

Adrienne Maloof is Also a Dog Lover

Nassif’s ex-wife is also a dog lover. Maloof has always shared photos of her furry brood and she has so many pets it’s hard to keep track of all of their names. In 2012, shortly after her divorce, Maloof tweeted a pic of a tiny dog and wrote, “My coffee cup is bigger than my new puppy! We are thinking of naming her Cupcake. What do you think?”

According to BravoTV.com, in 2017, Maloof adopted brother and sister German Shepherd dogs, Thunder and Storm, just before her German shepherd, Visco, passed away. In honor of Love Your Pet Day in February, Maloof posted a pic of one of her German shepherds lying on her couch and joked that the dog should make himself “at home.”

After sharing a pic of her chihuahua and shih tzu pups, she posted the Roger Caras quote, “Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.” She also used the hashtag #DogMom.

Maloof also shared photos of her littlest dogs in a baby stroller together.

The former RHOBH star is very protective of her dogs and considers them to be her “children.” According to a recap posted on MTV.com, in a 2012 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Maloof became upset when fellow dog lover Lisa Vanderpump called her dog Jackpot the name “Crackpot” on Twitter. “That’s my child,” Maloof said at the time.

