Bravo Alum Speaks Out About ‘Quirky’ Kathy Hilton

Kathy Hilton has been seen from all sides on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” When the socialite joined the cast as a “friend of” the cast on the Bravo reality show in 2021, fans were delighted by her silly personality.

Not only did she coin the phrase “Who is Hunky Dory?” but she turned up for a cast trip with an oversized box fan, downed a Red Bull energy drink right before bed, and fooled her co-stars with a ”bottoms up” martini prank in which she drank water instead of vodka.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hilton said she was “really flattered and very happy” about viewer response to her on the show. But one year later, fans have seen a darker side of the 62-year-old mom of four during her second season on “RHOBH.”

Hilton had a highly-publicized meltdown during a cast trip to Aspen which was not caught on camera. “RHOBH” co-star Lisa Rinna accused Hilton of saying horrible things about all of her cast mates as well as threaten to take down NBC and Bravo and “ruin” all of the Housewives.

But fans have seen the aftermath, including Hilton’s apology to her sister, Kyle Richards, for saying unspeakable things about her behind her back.

In a recent interview, one of Hilton’s famous friends revealed that her off-the-wall behavior is nothing new.

Paula Abdul Dished on Kathy Hilton’s ‘Quirky’ Personality

In a September 2022 interview, former Bravo star Paula Abdul revealed that Hilton has always been entertaining – and unpredictable.

“She’s always been quirky, even before “Housewives,’” Abdul told Page Six of the “RHOBH’ star.

The 59-year-old “Hey Paula” alum recounted a story in which Hilton spaced out during her Las Vegas residency and started to talk to her in the audience as she was doing the intro of her show. Abdul revealed that Hilton had no idea she was talking to her during her intro.

Abdul added that Hilton is a “natural for reality TV.”

Paula Abdul & Kathy Hilton Have Been Friends for Years

Paula Abdul at Paris Hilton’s wedding yesterday. Word is she and Paris’ mom, Kathy Hilton, sang “Straight Up” at the reception. pic.twitter.com/JoYWuw8xnT — Paula Abdul Forever (@paulaabdul4ever) November 12, 2021

The Bravo stars’ friendship goes way back, and both women have shown support for one another over the years. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hilton attended the grand opening performance of Abdul’s “Forever Your Girl“ residency in 2019. The star-studded opener took place at Flamingo Las Vegas.

More recently, Hilton and Abdul hung out together at the November 2021 wedding of Hilton’s daughter, Paris, to Carter Reum. According to The Daily Mail, the two friends even sang together during the reception, belting out some of Abdul’s biggest hits.

“Both Kathy and Paris pulled me up and I was like, ‘Great.’ I had no idea I would be performing that night, but it was so much fun,” Abdul said. “I’m glad they pulled me up!”

In an interview with Extra, Hilton revealed how her impromptu duet with Abdul came about.

“You know what we were dancing and then all of a sudden I’m like. ‘Come on we’re going, we’re getting up. Paris wants us to get up,” Hilton said. “So there was a chair, I pulled the chair and got on it!”

“We did quite a few songs,” Hilton added, before noting that her duet with Abdul was not rehearsed ahead of time.

READ NEXT: OG RHOBH Husbands Reunite for Business Deal