PHOTOS: Former ‘RHOC’ Daughter Ties the Knot

A former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star’s daughter has gotten married (twice).

Peggy Sulahian, who appeared on the show during season 12, and was the 100th housewife, announced the marriage of her daughter, Giovanna Sulahian to Jack Bazerkanian.

Peggy Sulahian’s Daughter Giovanna Got Married in Lavish Cabo San Lucas Ceremony Wearing Vera Wang

Giovanna was married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico following a religious ceremony in the Armenian church. The ceremony took place at night on the beach and was followed by a large party and fireworks, according to the photos posted by their wedding photographer, Kris Kan.

“What a way to close the ceremony!,” he wrote on the caption of a video of the couple with the fireworks going on behind them. “A Beautiful couple, beautiful families uniting and of course an unforgettable wedding! Congratulations to you both! To Jack and Giovanna!”

According to their wedding website, the wedding events took place from June 9-12 and included a “welcome toast” on Thursday, and a “leisure day” on Friday where “You can find Jack & Giovanna by the pool.”

The couple is registered at Bloomingdales, CB2 and Geary Beverly Hills.

Giovanna’s new husband is an attorney in Los Angeles and his website says he “secured a $1,000,000 settlement for one of his clients in a wrongful termination case involving age discrimination, and even took on a case against the County of Los Angeles, for the wrongful death of a man at the hands of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, where he secured a $650,000 settlement for the victim’s family.”

“A whole weekend filled with love, laughter and memories! Congratulations to these two, we all wish you a lifetime of happiness and endless love,” the photographer captioned the collection of images on his professional account.

The bride replied to the images writing, “The absolute best!!! I love you!!” and the photographer replied back saying, “thank you. We all love you, Jack, and the family! Many blessings from us to you two lovebirds.”

The bride wore Vera Wang.

Peggy shared several videos from the wedding and getting ready process on her Instagram Stories.

Peggy Sulahian’s Daughter Giovanna Got Married First in the Armenian Church Before Holding the Second Ceremony in Mexico

The pair were married for the first time on May 22, 2022, at the St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church in Los Angeles, CA.

“9 days until we say I do, again, hehe I love you so much,” she wrote on her post in front of the church with her new groom.

Peggy wrote, “Next stop: Cabo!” on the snap of her and her daughter and Peggy’s ex-husband (and current boyfriend) Diko Sulahian.

The bride wore a Vera Wang gown.

Prior to the wedding, several Instagram Stories were posted by Peggy and her children partying at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos.

Peggy only appeared on the show for one season but she was a part of an iconic Real Housewives trip when the women went to Ireland. There was drama on the trip, in part because of Peggy. She brought up the fact that Meghan King’s baby was crying and no one was there to comfort it.

