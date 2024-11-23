‘Real Housewives’ Star Says She’s Dating a Younger Man 7 Years After Her Divorce

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks is sharing information about her dating life, as reported by People magazine.

According to People magazine, Parks, 51, said she is dating a younger individual during Bravo Fan Fest, which was held on November 23.

“I’m dating. He’s young. Very early 30s,” said Parks.

In addition, Parks labeled the current state of her romantic life as “delicious.” She clarified that the relationship is not serious. Park, who divorced her ex-husband Apollo Nida in 2017, also said she does not “want to be married again.”

“[Marriage] isn’t something I’m interested in. I’m very wealthy, I can take care of myself. I like being able to call the shots. Women know when you have a husband, sometimes you have to be… nice,” said Parks during the Bravo Fan Fest panel.

Parks mentioned her dating life to People magazine in an August 2024 interview.

“I’m dating. The thing is I’m single and satisfied. I’m not one of those women that thinks that their life depends on a man,” said Park in the August 2024 interview. “I’m really that girl. So I’m like the whole red velvet cake. A man can be icing, but red velvet is good by yourself.”

Phaedra Parks Spoke About Her Return to RHOA in a September 2024 Interview

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in September 2024, Parks discussed her decision to return to RHOA for season 16 after leaving the Bravo series in 2017. According to Parks, she returned to the series after her co-star Porsha Williams requested her to do so.

“Porsha said, ‘Hey Phaedra, I need you back. I need your help,'” said Parks to the publication.

In addition, she told the publication that she wanted to help better the Bravo series.

“It’s like returning — it’s like a homecoming. It’s like going back home. You know, I love my ‘Housewives.’ And I want to see ‘Atlanta’ come back to when it was so fierce and fabulous so we’re going to do that,” said Parks.

Phaedra Parks Shared Why She Keeps Returning to Reality Television in a July 2024 Interview

In a July 2024 interview with “Atlanta Black Star,” Parks shared why she has starred in multiple reality television series, like “Married to Medicine,” “Dancing with the Stars,” and “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.”

“Reality TV is a very interesting medium because it allows you to connect, obviously, with a specific fanbase, but at the same time, it also you know — it gives you an outlet and platform that you generally would not have but for television,” said Parks. “And you know, I’m a lady who loves having multiple streams of income. And I love to dabble in and out of everything. It’s just another way for me to dabble in back in TV. In and out.”

In addition, Parks shared that she does not spend time worrying about what others, especially in the entertainment industry, think of her.

“People are fickle. And, you know, people in entertainment are fickle. You could be up one day, down the next day,” said Parks during the July 2024 interview. “But honey, if you build your rock and your house upon education, they can never take that away from you.”

The 16th season of RHOA does not yet have a release date.