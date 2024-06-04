2 Feuding ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Reunite With Grammy Winning Music Star

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Kenya Moore and Phaedra Parks didn’t quite see eye-to-eye during their time on the show. The pair hit it off when Moore joined the series in season 5, but after Parks accused Moore of trying to seduce her then-husband Apollo Nida and the pair released rival home workout tapes, they had a hard time finding their footing.

Now, although Parks is no longer on RHOA, the pair still aren’t on the best of terms, but that didn’t stop them from shocking fans by sharing a drink after seeing Grammy Award winner Megan Thee Stallion at her June 3 show in Atlanta.

“PHAEDRA AND KENYA HANGING OUT TOGETHER?! oh how I’ve prayed for times like this,” wrote after Queens of Bravo shared a clip of the two next to each other backstage after the concert on June 4.

Phaedra Parks Snubbed Her ‘Married to Medicine’ Co-Star

Parks documented her night out in her Instagram story on June 3. Her posts included a video of her drive to the concert, which revealed that she was with fellow former peach-holder Shereé Whitfield.

While Moore wasn’t in any of Parks’ posts from the concert, the two were seen next to each other, cheering and taking a shot with Whitfield, Megan Thee Stallion, and some other guests backstage after the concert, as filmed by Whitfield’s daughter Tierra Fuller in her own Instagram story from the night.

After the concert, Parks took a selfie video with Megan Thee Stallion, saying “I’m here with Meg Thee mother-f****** Stallion and please tell Sweet Tea you love her cause she’s your Texas sister,” referring to her “Married to Medicine” co-star Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford.

After Megan asked Parks “Where’s she at?” Parks explained that Sweet Tea, “was here, she was in the front row but couldn’t get back here.”

“You ain’t bring her,” Megan said with a laugh, pointing out that Phaedra could have brought her friend along to meet the rapper. “I didn’t, but I love her. I mess with Tea.”

While the RHOA stars were thrilled to see Megan Thee Stallion live in concert, she was just as much of a fan of theirs, posting her own video recap of the Atlanta show on June 4. In the video, Megan got Parks to shout “Loser!” into the camera in reference to her saying it on RHOA season 5 while fighting with Moore.

Kenya Moore Commented on Phaedra Parks’ Run on ‘The Traitors’

While Moore and Parks don’t say much about each other publicly, Entertainment Tonight asked Moore to comment on Parks’ role as a Traitor in season 2 of “Peacock”‘s hit competition series “The Traitors” when it aired back in February 2024.

Moore told the outlet, “I think that this is the authentic Phaedra. And I think if she leans into that then we’ve got a show.”

Moore also spoke with season 2 contestant Tamra Judge on her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, saying she would have clocked Parks as a Traitor immediately. “She would have been the first one I would have said. You know I know who she is. I would have told you guys from the beginning, ‘It’s definitely Phaedra.’ That’s how she lived her life. I think she’s doing an amazing job, I just wish that she would always lean into the villain that she really is.”

