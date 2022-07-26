Phaedra Parks Addresses RHOA Return Rumors

The lies, the lies, the lies!

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Phaedra Parks revealed whether or not she would be returning to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” anytime soon. In recent months, there have been rumors that she would be coming back to the franchise, as some fans thought she would attend Sherée Whitfield’s She by Sherée fashion show, which was being filmed for this season of the show, according to ET. However, it doesn’t seem like Parks will be on our screens again anytime soon.

“No, I don’t want to pick up a peach,” Parks told the outlet in an interview published on July 20. “If I wanted a peach, I would have a peach pie, but that’s not… no, as I’ve made it very clear, that’s not what I want to do. No. I will be yachting. Let them continue to sail away on the Titanic, OK?”

Parks also denied that she attended Whitfield’s fashion show. “Honey, I was a ghost,” she said. “It was me in the spiritual form, because I wouldn’t dare.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” every Sunday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Parks Didn’t Leave ‘the Real Housewives of Atlanta’ on a Great Note

Parks was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” during seasons 3-9, but didn’t exactly leave the franchise on the best terms. During season 9, Parks spread a rumor that that stars Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, were planning to drug and have sex with Porsha Williams. During the reunion, Parks admitted that this was all a lie and that Burruss was never planning to do that to Williams. After the reunion, Parks was fired from the show.

“It was a lot wrong with that situation, to me,” Burruss said about her fallout with Parks during a May 2022 interview with Extra TV. “Obviously, the accusations that were made we not just – it wasn’t like we were just coming for each other like, ‘Yeah girl, I don’t like how you did this or you did that,’ – actually, she never actually came for me herself. It was like in secret, through another person. And you never knew what hit you.”

Burruss continued at the time, “People don’t understand that people are losing their whole careers, freedom, and everything over accusations. We’ve seen that happen to a lot of people in the last few years where just an accusation and shut down everything they have going on.”

One Former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Producer Said It Was ‘Uncomfortable’ to See the Demise of Burruss and Parks’ Friendship

While speaking to Page Six in April 2022, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” producer Carlos King spilled some tea about what really went down between the two of them during season 9.

“So to see their relationship dissolve was uncomfortable for everybody,” King told the outlet. “It was shocking. Not just for the audience, but for the producers as well. To see this rumor circulate during Season 9 without any sort of hard facts was very weird as well because we kept asking ourselves as producers, ‘Where is this going?’ … We had no idea where it came from. But because it was reality, we followed it. And to see how it all culminated at the reunion was just very uncomfortable to say the least.”

