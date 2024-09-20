Returning ‘Housewives’ Star Says Cast Shakeup is a ‘Good Thing’

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks stepped back into filming for the series in the midst of production for season 16 following Kenya Moore’s abrupt departure. Parks confirmed her return in July 2024.

Parks reacted to this and the rest of the RHOA cast shakeup in an interview with Page Six following the premiere of “Dancing With the Stars” on Tuesday, September 17.

“We’ve got some new ladies that are just firecrackers,” Parks told Page Six. “They shook up the cast, but it’s definitely… it’s a good thing, it’s a good thing! I think people are really going to enjoy it.”

‘Housewives’ Stars Came to Support Phaedra Parks on DWTS

Parks is competing in the 33rd season of DWTS which is now airing Tuesdays on ABC. In Week 1 she danced a “Traitors”-themed Cha-cha-cha to Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman” with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy (whose brother Maks Chmerkovskiy competed against Parks on “Traitors” season 2). Parks earned 19 out of a possible 30 points for her dance, and some of her fellow “Housewives” stars joined her in the ballroom to cheer her on.

“Cha-cha real smooth, but make it yellow. 💛 💃,” Tamra Judge captioned a September 18 Instagram post from the DWTS ballroom. Judge’s caption alluded to her yellow blazer-dress from the evening, and her post included a photo of her alongside Parks and their “Traitors” co-stars Johnny Bananas from “The Challenge” and Mercedes “MJ” Javid from “Shahs of Sunset”. “New York City” Housewife Dorinda Medley was also in Judge’s post, as she hosted Judge and Parks at her Berkshires home during the second season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”.

“Such a fun time! Thank you for always showing up for me 😘 love you 😍 ❣️ 🥰,” Parks commented on Judge’s post, with Judge responding, “Love you more!!”

In another post-episode interview with Access Hollywood, Parks answered whether or not she thought she could go farther than other “Housewives” stars who have competed on the show. “Hopefully I can beat the ‘Housewives’ curse. That’s what I’m hoping, because we’re very entertaining but I don’t guess our dancing has been that good, because nobody’s actually won.”

Parks will be returning to the ballroom on September 24 for her second dance, a Foxtrot to “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” by Jennifer Hudson in a nod to the movie “Dreamgirls”.

Who is In RHOA Season 16?

Parks isn’t the only peach-holder returning to RHOA in season 16, after Porsha Williams confirmed her casting on the new season in February 2024 after going “on pause” at the end of season 13 in 2021. Cynthia Bailey is also set to return in a recurring “Friend of the Housewives” capacity.

With Moore’s departure, the only full-time “Housewife” returning to season 16 in the same role is Drew Sidora, with Shereé Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross all out as well. Filling out the season 16 cast alongside Parks, Williams, and Bailey are newcomers Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell, Angela Oakley, and Shamea Morton Mwangi, who has been a long-time “Friend of” and guest star on the series.

Bravo has yet to confirm the premiere date for RHOA season 16.

