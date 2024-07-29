Fan Favorite ‘Housewives’ Star Confirms Return to Series Midway Through Filming

Phaedra Parks got her peach back. Rumors swirled that the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star would be making her return to the franchise after a spot was left open following Kenya Moore’s departure mid-filming season 16 in June 2024. In a July 29 Instagram post, Parks and Bravo confirmed that her return is a go, with Parks writing, “You called. I answered 🍑 #RHOA #S16,” in her caption.

Parks’ post featured photos of her proudly holding a peach as she stepped off of a private jet, surrounded by Louis Vuitton luggage. Parks was last a main cast member on RHOA in 2017, leaving at the end of season 9. In her return, she joins fellow returning peach holder Porsha Williams (who was last on season 13) as well as Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton (who was promoted after previously appearing as a “Friend of the Housewives”), and new Housewives Angela Oakley, Brittany Eady, and Kelli Ferrell. Cynthia Bailey is also returning to the series as a Friend of the Housewives.

Phaedra Parks is on 2 Bravo Shows

In her time since RHOA season 9, Parks has appeared on numerous reality series. She first returned to the “Housewives” world in season 2 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”, which was filmed at former RHONY star Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires home, Blue Stone Manor. The season featured pairs of ex-Housewives from across the country, with Parks joining her fellow RHOA alumna Eva Marcille.

Parks and Marcille were brought back for another season of RHUGT, which was filmed in Morocco but has yet to air following allegations that former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville had sexually assaulted former RHONJ star Caroline Manzo while on the filmed trip.

Parks then appeared as one of the titular Traitors on season 2 of Peacock’s “The Traitors”, which brought together reality stars from all different networks and shows to play a game of deception and lies. Parks was a breakout star of the season, with her reactions to different game events becoming memes online.

Parks also made headlines when it was announced that she would return to Bravo in “Married to Medicine” season 10 in 2023. After a successful first season, in March 2024 her castmate Dr. Heavenly Kimes confirmed that all of the season 10 stars received contracts for season 11. This means that Parks will appear as a regular cast member in not one, but two Bravo series in the coming year (although premiere dates for “Married to Medicine” and RHOA have yet to be confirmed).

Why Was Phaedra Parks Let Go From RHOA?

Although many fans loved Parks on her original run on RHOA, she was let go at the end of season 9 following a conflict with co-star Kandi Burruss. During the reunion special, Porsha Williams revealed that it was Parks who told her a rumor that Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker were allegedly planning to drug Williams so they could take advantage of her sexually. Parks claimed she repeated it after hearing it from another source, while Williams claimed that Parks had previously told her she heard it directly from Burruss.

Burruss announced she would be leaving RHOA prior to season 16 filming. Tensions never faded between the two reality stars, as Burruss confirmed in August 2023 that she had no plans to ever speak to Parks again.

READ NEXT: RHOC Star Shares She’s Stopped Attempting Friendship With Tamra Judge