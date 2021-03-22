PHOTO: Bethenny Frankel Sparks Engagement Rumors With Diamond Ring

Is Bethenny Frankel off the market for good? The Real Housewives of New York City alum was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger while at a beach in Florida on Saturday, March 20. Frankel is taking the tropical getaway with her boyfriend Paul Bernon and her 10-year-old daughter Bryn Hoppy.

The photos – captured by Page Six and shown above – show Frankel wearing a colorful one-piece swimsuit with a few blinged out accessories. Frankel donned Cartier bracelets on her right arm along with a watch on her left arm. And of course, the massive rectangular diamond shined on her left ring finger.

The engagement rumors come one month after Frankel confirmed that she and her on-again-off-again boyfriend Bernon were back on. In the Valentine’s Day Instagram post, Frankel posed for a mirror selfie as Bernon stood behind her. She captioned the photo, “Behind every woman… (you fill in the blanks here.) Happy Valentine’s Day xoxo.”

Frankel announced that she had split from Bernon after a two-year relationship with the businessman in October 2020. At the time, sources told Page Six, “It’s because of distance, but you know Bethenny.” But in January, the two were spotted together in Miami, Florida, hanging out with Bryn at friend Romero Britto’s art studio, which sparked rumors that the couple had gotten back together.

Frankel has not publicly addressed engagement rumors nor the new rock.

Frankel Opened Up About the Difficult Breakup

Shortly after the two initially called it quits in October, the RHONY star discussed the breakup while appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“You know, not everything works out,” Frankel told DeGeneres. “So many people have tried to define my life — our lives — with, ‘When are you getting engaged?’ ‘When are you having a baby?’ ‘When are you getting married?'”

She continued saying, “I’ve just realized more in life, with people being more open and honest about their lives and what they want, that everything doesn’t have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow.”

RHONY fans watched Frankel begin her relationship with Bernon in 2018. Frankel often commuted to Boston to spend time with him. At the time, the Skinnygirl founder was mourning the loss of her recent ex-boyfriend Dennis Shields.

“We had a great, great relationship and I’m really happy,” she added about Bernon. “Not everything has to end badly, some things just don’t continue and it’s not negative, it’s just life.”

Frankel May Have to Wait to Get Married Again

As RHONY fans know, Frankel hasn’t had the easiest luck with love. She shares her daughter with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy. The two fell in love and got married in 2010, but it didn’t last long. The couple split in December 2012 after nearly three years of marriage together. Since then, the two have dealt with a challenging custody battle over Bryn Hoppy.

Frankel appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in late September, shortly before her split with Bernon. “Are you and Paul [Bernon] talking marriage?” Frankel then broke the news that she’s, “still married.” A stunned Cohen replied, “You’re killing me.” As of now, Frankel and Hoppy have not reached an agreement.

READ NEXT: EXCLUSIVE: Shep Rose Spills Details on New ‘Southern Charm’ Season