Fans React to Instagram Post Featuring Diana Jenkins’ Fiance & Son

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins was married to British financier Roger Jenkins for 12 years until 2011. The former couple share two children, Innis Jenkins, 22, and Eneya Jenkins, 19. Diana is currently engaged to Asher Monroe, 33, who is the father of her 1-year-old daughter, Eliyanah Monroe.

On July 20, 2022, Asher took to Instagram to share a picture that showed him posing with Innis and model River Viiperi. The three men were shirtless in the photo. Asher laid on the coffee table while Viiperi and Innis, who were receiving IV therapy, sat in chairs.

“Hook me up before you go go, don’t leave me hanging all night solo . Hook me up before you go go , don’t want to miss it when you hit that high,” read the caption of the post.

Some Instagram users shared they appreciated the picture in the comments section.

“Cool👏❤️❤️,” wrote a commenter.

“This is pure🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👏 WOW,” added another.

“This is art! 🔥,” shared a different person.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts About the Photo

On July 24, 2022, a Reddit user shared the photo on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“Just a casual photo between a stepdad to be and his future stepson,” read the caption of the Reddit post.

Quite a few commenters shared their opinions on the photo.

“What the f*** is in the IV BAGS???? This picture… I just cant compute,” wrote a commenter.

“This looks like the kind of weird a** picture [Lisa] rinna would do with her kids and i bet she is kicking herself right now that she didnt do this first,” added another.

“LOL what are we looking at,” shared a different person.

“Ummmm…WTF is this?!?” commented another.

“What is even happening in this photo and why?!” asked a Bravo fan.

“Is it supposed to be artsy?” questioned a social media user.

“I am genuinely thrown by this,” stated a commenter.

“This whole family is weird and obnoxious,” chimed in an eighth Reddit user.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Discussed Diana Jenkins

In May 2022, “RHOBH” star Crystal Kung Minkoff shared her thoughts about Diana, who joined “RHOBH” for its twelfth season, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada. She stated that the mother of three was generally well-received by her castmates.

“I don’t think that I was well-received this year as much as she was her first year with the group. She walked in and everybody kind of like loved her, not everybody, many were welcoming and love her,” said the 39-year-old.

She also noted that she had a relationship with Diana before she was cast on “RHOBH.”

“I’ve known her for maybe 5 or 6 years. And I knew she would be kind of polarizing. But she and I got really close over the season, she’s a really good person and I hope we get to see that side of her. She can be tough though. She doesn’t hold back so,” explained the mother of two.

During a July 2022 interview with E! News, Minkoff shared she felt more prepared while filming her second season of “RHOBH.”

“The second season, I like studied it. I went through every mistake I made. And I was like I’m going to go in there and then I did it all again and made tons of mistakes. You know, you just can’t prepare. You just have to be yourself and some people are going to like it and some people are not, I just am going to be myself and not worry about how anyone feels about it,” said Minkoff.

New episodes of “RHOBH” air Wednesdays on Bravo.

