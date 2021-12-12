PHOTO: Fans Think Ariana Madix Looks Like Dorit Kemsley in Instagram post

A recent Instagram photo of “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix is causing fans to compare her to RHOBH star, Dorit Kemsley.

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, Ariana posted a photo all glammed up ahead of her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” later that night.

“they should make a filter called *hotel bathroom lighting* out here on #pumprules tuesday in my @kylechandesign earrings! watch me and @tomsandoval1 after the episode on @bravowwhl!” she wrote on the caption.

But fans noticed right away how similar she looked to Dorit, another Bravolebrity.

“You love ok like @doritkemsley,” someone wrote. Another fan wrote something similar, “I think you look like @doritkemsley here. Gorg!”

“Omg I thought you were @doritkemsley there for a second!” another fan wrote. “Now if you could talk like @doritkemsley from @realhousewivesfranchise that would be crazy!” someone else commented.

“Why did I think this was @doritkemsley at first glance,” a fan wrote. “I thought you were @doritkemsley for a hot second there,” someone wrote.

Some Fans Also Thought Ariana Looked Like KUWTK Star, Khloe Kardashian, in the Instagram Post

While some fans thought she looked like Dorit, other fans saw a resemblance to another reality beauty, “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star, Khloe Kardashian.

“I thought it was Khloe k for a moment,” a fan wrote. “yes they all look the same now that they have the stencil and the paint,” a fan replied.

“Kloe (sic) Kardashian vibes…” someone wrote. “Oh my at first glance I thought you were Khloe Kardashian.”

One fan didn’t like either comparison and stood up in Ariana’s defense.

“Obsessed with this look! Also what is up with all the “you look like _” comments lol weird af. You look like Ariana f***ing Maddox duhhhhhhh.”

Ariana & Tom Spoke About ‘Most Surprising Moment’ From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion While Appearing on WWHL

Ariana and her boyfriend Tom Sandoval appeared on the December 7, 2021, episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” and spoke about their friend’s breakup.

Fellow “Vanderpump Rules” cast members, Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy, announced their engagement was off while appearing on the still unaired reunion. It was there that the friends heard for the first time.

“We were just at Disneyland with them, like, two days before that and I never would have thought anything was amiss, so it was very shocking,” Ariana said on the show.

“It was probably the most surprising moment that we’ve had on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ in years,” Tom added.

Ariana says she feels the split is for good based on how Raquel handled the split.

“Well, when I saw her Instagram Stories of her moving out and stuff with her dad. I was like, ‘This feels very real.'”

She also explained why she thinks things fell apart for the couple.

“I say this with nothing but love in my heart for James,” Ariana said. “but I think that when he stopped drinking and became sober. … There were other issues that he was not going to — his kind of refusal to go to real therapy honestly is a huge red flag for me.”

The couple confirmed the split to their fans via their individual Instagrams on December 5, 2021.

