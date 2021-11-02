PHOTO: Kelly Dodd & Rick Leventhal Anger Fans With Insensitive Halloween Costume

Kelly Dodd and husband Rick Leventhal have angered “Real Housewives” fans after sharing a photo of their pairs Halloween costumes.

The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star dressed as a Native American alongside her husband who was dressed as a cowboy. The photo was posted to Leventhal’s Instagram with the caption, “Kelly celebrated her Native American heritage & I celebrated the great American film actor Alec Baldwin.”

The couple is poking fun at cultural appropriation and the accidental shooting death Baldwin was involved in on Oct. 21.

Baldwin was on set of the movie “Rust” rehearsing with what he believed was a “cold” prop gun, according to Yahoo! The gun, which was not meant to have live rounds, fired, striking Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza, Hutchins later died in the hospital from her wounds the outlet reports.

Here’s how fans reacted to the costumes and caption:

Fans Slammed Rick Leventhal as Classless And “Disrespectful” Following the Death of Halyna Hutchins

Many fans in the comments of Leventhal’s post were not happy with the former journalist after making light of the death of Hutchins

Instagram user, terryreed49, wrote, “ Not appropriate, Rick. A young mother died.” Another, tanyasyf, wrote, “ You two have no class. Your perfect for each other.”

extrafinesugar dug a bt deeper with their comment, “ Some people thrive off negativity, others positivity. Some inspire people to hate, others inspire people to love. Some people aspire to be decent people and good examples to all. Others don’t aspire to be much.”

On Monday, November 1, Leventhal spoke to Page Six and responded to the comments his post had been getting.

“In no way was I trying to offend anyone, except Alec Baldwin. He’s a jerk and deserves all the heat he’s getting,” he said. “We planned our costumes weeks ago, and I just decided to be [Baldwin] at the last minute.”

The statement didn’t stop fans from continuing to voice their displesure.

User ranakn wrote, “ So disappointed in the Alex Baldwin comment. It was not his fault and a family lost their mother and wife. So disrespectful.” Another Instagram user son12567 wrote, “ On the very day that a young boy buries his mother, this is in poor taste. Not a political issue.”

Fans Also Blasted Kelly Dodd For “Mockery” of Native Americans With Culturally Insensitive Costume

Aside from the comments about Leventhal’s insensitiviy, fans also poked at Dodd who they felt was using cultural appropriation and disrespecting Native American culture.

Instagram user wendylmt4 wrote on Leventhal’s post, “ We as women don’t wear the head dresses .. just saying . Or mini length skirts .. so it’s mockery .. … no shade.” chavezemma04 wrote, “ Native American regalia…….it’s not a costume. You need to be a little bit more sensitive.”

Another questioned whether Dodd was really Native American writing, “ Kelly is not native American that’s insulting to them, she said she was African-American too, why didn’t she go in black face? not pretty enough for her?” imcrazy4bb wrote on Leventhal’s photo.

Dodd also addressed the negative comments telling Page Six that people were being too sensitive.

“People are way too sensitive,” Dodd told Page Six on November 1. “I embrace my Native American heritage. I think the fashion is beautiful, and this was a tribute and celebration.”

She also pointed out that not all the comments were negative.

“People are always looking to criticize me for anything I do, so this is no surprise,” she told the outlet. “And by the way, I’ve gotten lots of love and appreciation on Instagram, too, so thank you for all the support!”