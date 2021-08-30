Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin Photographed Skinny-Dipping

What happens in the Hamlin family may not stay with the Hamlin family.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna and her hubby Harry Hamlin spent some quality time with their daughters Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin. The family enjoyed a lake vacation together when Amelia Gray captured quite the Instagram Story.

lisa rinna and harry hamlin via amelia's instagram story😍 pic.twitter.com/9h6rpMMgy3 — Caroline Blair (@carolinee_blair) August 30, 2021

The 20-year-old model posted a photo, as seen above, of her parents seemingly without swimsuits in the hot tub outside of their cabin over the weekend. Rinna and Hamlin were resting their arms outside of the hot tub while staring out at the scenery. She captioned the Instagram Story, “I just found my parents skinny dipping in the hot tub and IDK if I’m traumatized or like if it’s cute.”

Rinna has also been sharing photos from their family getaway – more clothed though. The mom of two posted a photo of she and Hamlin in swimsuits and jokingly captioned the photo, “In a rare moment, I got a selfie with the Acrylic Nails Man,” in reference to her confession that Hamlin wears fake nails.

Rinna Recently Called Out Her Daughter

Amelia Gray could possibly be getting some comedic payback from her mom’s latest jab. During the latest episode of RHOBH, Rinna called out her daughter’s relationship with Kardashian bad boy Scott Disick. The girls joined their mom for a game of dress-up in their mom’s vintage closet.

Delilah Belle’s boyfriend and former “Love Island UK” contestant Eyal Booker also showed up, and Rinna revealed that she and Hamlin approve of their relationship. “We love Eyal,” she said in the confessional. “He’s so good for Delilah. Harry’s made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot. I can’t say the same for Amelia at this point now.”

Rinna then addressed Amelia Gray’s relationship with Disick, who is 19 years older than her and also shares three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian. “Like, why can’t it be Harry Styles?” Rinna joked in a confessional. “Why the f*** is it Scott Disick?”

Rinna Admitted She Still Wants the Best for Her Daughter

It’s been almost a year since Disick and Hamlin were first spotted together, and even though Rinna may not be thrilled with the relationship, she’s beginning to acknowledge it.

Earlier this month, Rinna appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” and Cohen didn’t hold back. The Bravo star asked her how she currently feels about Disick and Hamlin.

“How do you think I feel?” Rinna responded with a laugh. “Listen, I will say this: Amelia’s very happy right now and you really want your kids to be happy, so Harry and I are very thrilled that she’s happy.”

While the current RHOBH season was filming, Disick and Hamlin’s relationship was just beginning. But the land of Beverly Hills is often smaller than it appears. Rinna’s co-star Kyle Richards has a close relationship with Kris Jenner, who is the grandmother to Disick’s three kids. Earlier this season, Richards told Rinna, “He’s too damn old… and he’s got three kids!” to which Rinna replied, “I know!”

