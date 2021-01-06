PHOTO: The Weeknd Shows Off Drastically Different Nose Job

The bandages are off and fans are shocked.

On Tuesday, January 5, The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, released a music video for his song “Save Your Tears”… and he looks extremely different– the 30-year-old appears to have had extreme plastic surgery, with chiseled cheekbones and swollen lips.

Now, fans are wondering: is it real? Was the look achieved through CGI or prosthetics? Is he going to look like this forever?

In November, The Weeknd pulled a similar stunt when he performed on SNL with a battered face.

Not long after, he showcased a heavily bandaged face at the American Music Awards with no explanation. The artist performed “In Your Eyes” during the ceremony. Later on, as Heavy previously reported, it was revealed that the “bloody-and-bruised appearances” were likely part of his promotion for his latest album.

Still, others argued that it’s possible his bandaged face was a creative way of pushing back at the Grammys for being snubbed in last year’s nominations.

While The Daily Mail has reported that his aesthetic is the result of prosthetics and fillers, fans aren’t so sure what’s going on.

On Tuesday night, the Twittersphere blew up with fans’ response to the drastic transformation. One fan wrote, “I know The Weeknd did not really do that to his face. I’m scared.”

Another wrote, “yo The Weeknd really did that ?” Some even likened him to stars who have also undergone extreme transformations. One social media user wrote, “i dont really understand why people get full face plastic surgery when it just makes them uglier i mean look at people like the bogdanov twins, the weeknd, and michael jackson.”

Others were confident the look was fake, with someone tweeting, “The Weeknd and these prosthetics…”

Earlier this year, The Weeknd did open up to Variety about being more emotional on his most recent album. He explained, “You could hear the vulnerability in the music before, but there was such a shield, such a f–k-you to the world, and now I’m very comfortable with letting the world know that I can be that way.”

During the interview, he also addressed the makeup and costumes he’s donned over the past several months, stating, “I forget that I have it on sometimes.”

In November, news surfaced that The Weeknd would be headlining the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show. In a tweet, the singer wrote, “performing on the iconic stage. see you 02/07/21.”

In a statement to USA Today, the singer later said, “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage.”

It’s no surprise that the artist will be taking the stage at the Superbowl– The Weekend is one of the most successful Canadian recording artists of all time, and has sold over 75 million records worldwide.

