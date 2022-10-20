PHOTOS: Heather & Terry Dubrow’s $14 Million Penthouse Revealed

Heather and Terry Dubrow have purchased a $14 million Los Angeles penthouse and Heavy has the photos.

Here’s what you need to know:

Heather & Terry Dubrow’s New Penthouse Is 5,300 Square Feet With Two Bedrooms, a Wine Room, a Sauna, Three Terraces, and an Elevator

According to Mansion Global, the “Real Housewives of Orange County” couple purchased the “pied-à-terre” at the “Century, a condominium tower in Los Angeles” according to property records.

“To us, this was a time to figure out what area we wanted to live in, which building we liked,” Heather told the outlet. “I basically saw every building in Los Angeles in every area. I went into this building and I was blown away.”

The outlet described The Century as “a guard-gated, 42-story tower in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Century City. The building is known for its elite status and notable residents.”

The penthouse is 5,300 square feet with two bedrooms, a wine room, a sauna, three terraces, and an elevator. The “unit is the first American residence completed by the Italian designer Roberto Cavalli” and it features “a custom Murano glass chandelier, onyx walls and parquet floors, plus fireplaces made of marble from Spain and curtains from Italy.”

Photos of the penthouse were provided to Heavy by Anthony Barcelo.

Heather Dubrow Has Been Busy Denying Cheating Rumors: ‘As Soon as You Say Something, It’s a Lose-Lose Situation’

The news of the purchase came just as rumors were swirling that the Dubrows were heading to a split due to Terry cheating on Heather.

“This is not true, on any level,” Heather wrote on a post reporting the news.

While appearing at BravoCon over the weekend Heather also spoke on the rumors.

“Success breeds contempt, friend. So no one’s perfect, no one’s marriage is perfect, lives are perfect. In general, you have to know at the end of the day that you have to go home to your life and your truth,” Heather told Page Six. “So what other people want to say about you, sometimes it’s annoying, sometimes you get fed up with it. But in general, you’ve got to blow it off.”

Heather also said it’s difficult to shut down rumors once they start.

“As soon as you say something, it’s a lose-lose situation. If you say nothing, you’re hiding. If you say something, you’re deflecting. It’s a lose-lose. So I tried, but whatever,” she told the outlet.

Terry and Heather were recently spotted out by paparazzi and fans accused them of setting the photo opp up to cover up the rumors.

Even a fellow housewife spoke up about the set-up claims. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora

“She called them, she called them,” Sidora said on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast. “Like I mean, I think my four-year-old daughter can answer that. Totally, like you think the paparazzi is flying or like driving all the way to Orange County? I don’t — no, no.”

The photos were snapped at Disneyland in Anaheim.

“I appreciate, you know, a good picture-perfect family but it’s very projecting this is what we want to show and this is how we want to appear, the matching Christmas outfits, the matching everything, it’s just like gosh these people are like perfect,” said Sidora on the podcast.

