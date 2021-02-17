PHOTOS: Teresa Giudice & Her Boyfriend’s New Home

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is moving on and moving in. Giudice has been romantically linked to her boyfriend, Luis “Louie” Ruelas since November.

Giudice was previously married to Joe Giudice for 20 years until they announced their split in December 2019 and finalized their divorce in September 2020. The two share four daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

In a new interview with Extra TV, Giudice dished that she is “really, really happy” and that she predicts 2021 will be her year. The RHONJ star said she is in a “happy place” with her new love.

She and Ruelas are now taking their relationship to the next level, as they are the new owners of a $3,350,000 home in Montville, NJ, according to TMZ. The new home spans a whopping 7,728 square feet and includes seven bathrooms and 10 bathrooms, per Realtor.com. The property sits on nearly 6 acres of landscaped property and features a pool, underground slide, and cabana. The mansion also has a home theater, exercise room, recreation room, library, and 6-car garage, according to Realtor.com.

Giudice’s former mansion has been on the market since September for a little under $2.5 million, per Page Six.

Giudice Spilled the Tea on How She Met Her New Love

“We met, believe it or not, at the Jersey Shore,” Giudice dished to Extra TV. “I was walking and that’s how I met him, exercising. That week, he rented a house at the Jersey Shore. He ran past me that week a few times… One morning he was packing his car to leave to go back home and that’s how we met.”

When asked if she checked him out while running, Giudice fessed up. “I did, I did!” she confessed to Extra TV. “And he ran past me with no shirt on. And I was like, ‘Oh, who is that?’”

She continued saying, “We started talking, he told us about himself. He had two business cards on him. He handed to me one and then one to my married girlfriend.” But shortly after that, Ruelas decided to confirm her information.

“All of a sudden, he drives up to us in the car,” Giudice added. “He said, ‘Teresa, my son wanted to know why I didn’t ask for your number…’ I said, ‘I have your business card, I will text you…’ My girlfriend took my phone and was like, ‘I’m texting him right now.’” Ruelas called her later that night and they talked, “four hours.”

Joe Giudice Also Has a New Love Interest As Well

Joe Giudice was previously deported in October 2019 after serving a 41-month prison sentence for fraud. During the RHONJ season 10 finale, fans watched the married couple call it quits after she and the girls visited him in Italy.

It has been over a year since Joe Giudice has called Italy his home, and he has found a new love interest while there. The former reality star has been dating Italian lawyer Daniela Fittipaldi. “They have been together since the summer,” a source told Us Weekly in December. “They’re doing great. She was with Joe’s family for Thanksgiving dinner.”

The two are still together, as Giudice posted a heartfelt Instagram video for Fittipaldi on Valentine’s Day earlier this week. He captioned the post of her, “Thank you for accepting me and not trying to change me. Thank you for seeing the best in me. I love the way your eyes light up when We together. I love hearing about what matters to you. I am thankful for you and your family. And most of All I love the way YOU [heart emoji] MY KIDS. My life is so much better because you are here with me. @danielafitty”

READ NEXT: Who Is the Richest Housewife of New Jersey Season 11?