PHOTOS: See Inside the $11.5M RHUGT Villa in Turks and Caicos

Check out all the details and photos of the luxury villa in Turks and Caicos where the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” was filmed.

Fans of Bravo’s “Real Housewives” series have been tuning in to watch Cynthia Bailey, Kyle Richards, Kenya Moore, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Ramona Singer, and Luann de Lesseps on the Peacock exclusive spin-off series, RHUGT.

The 8-day vacation took place in Turks and Caicos at a luxury villa worth $11.5 and run by Triton Luxury Villa.

Here’s everything you need to know about the luxurious villa:

The Villa Is Home to 2 Acres & 10,000 Square Feet of Beachfront on Long Bay Beach

According to the official rental property’s website, The villa is located behind the sand dunes of Long Bay Beach and is home to 2 acres and 10,000 square feet of beachfront.

It boasts unobstructed ocean views.

“Named for the Greek god who was the messenger of the sea, Triton Villa is a private haven fit for an Olympian,” the website reads. “Not only does this contemporary Turks and Caicos vacation rental boast a breathtaking setting on the white sands and turquoise waters of Long Bay Beach, but its bright, open living spaces enchant with their relaxed modern style.”

The Villa Has 7 Bedrooms and an Outdoor Movie Theatre

In episode one of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” viewers learned that Kyle Richards’ husband, real estate broker, Mauricio Umansky, found the property for the wives and Richards joked that meant she’d get the best room.

But viewers watched as Ramona snaked it from the housewives in typical Ramona fashion.

The villa had seven rooms but one was a bunk bed children’s room which, of course, none of the housewives wanted.

The villa amenities include “7 bedrooms, an outdoor movie theater with fire pit, hot tub, 2 pools, private tennis and bocce ball courts, villa butler,” the website says.

According to People, “It was built as a passion project by its original owner, and bought by Internet entrepreneur and investor Fabrice Grinda in 2019 for a record $11.5 million.”

Viewers (and the wives) were immediately drawn to the villa concierge, Michael, who LuAnn unapologetically flirts with for much of the season. Unfortunately, according to his Instagram, he was cast to be on the show so he doesn’t come with the villa normally.

“If you don’t already know,” he wrote on a November 12, 2021, Instagram. “I was cast as “handsome guy” in April and got to spend 10 days filming with the Brovolebrities in a $30m Villa. Yes, the experience was amazing!”

The Villa Is Listed At “Starting” at $10,000 for a Vacation Rental

The official website has the villa listed as starting at $10,000 a night. But the rates go up from there. November and December are fully booked with higher rates of upwards of $20,000 a night for December 17 through December 25.

The villa has already become iconic in the world of housewives fans playing the backdrop to moments like Ramona’s full-frontal nude shower scene, a shady dinner hosted by Cynthia and fueled by Kyle being uptight, and many more moments to come.

The Villa Comes With a ‘World-Renowned Private Chef’

That $10,000 price tag comes with “Triton’s executive chef” who “has a wealth of knowledge in various cuisines, dietary restrictions, and allergies,” the website says.

