PHOTOS: Take a Tour of Kathy Hilton’s $55 Million Spec Mansion

Kathy Hilton has a hunky dory house for sale.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has listed the massive house that she and her husband, Rick Hilton, purchased several years ago. The custom, supersized abode has hit the market for $55 million.

As fans recently saw on the season 11 finale of the Bravo reality show, the Hiltons had planned to move into the new home but opted to stay in the Bel-Air mansion that they raised their family in and take on the second property as a redesign project to flip.

“This is one of my projects, I am going to sell this,” Kathy said on “RHOBH”, per BravoTV.com. “This house, we bought, Rick and I, for ourselves. But Rick goes, ‘Don’t you have like all these sentimental memories [at our current house] and everything?”

She added that it “really means a lot for him to stay” in their original home. But she described the features of the new property as “the best of the best.”

On “RHOBH,” even the wealthy Sutton Stracke was impressed by 18,000 square-foot, new construction project. During an episode of the Bravo reality show, she told Hilton she never felt so “poor” in her life until visiting the move-in-ready mansion.

The House Has 8 Bedrooms & 16 Bathrooms & a Ton of Features

According to the Hilton & Hyland listing, the new-construction mansion combines traditional architecture with a contemporary flair. The home features architecture from Harrison Design with interior design by Kathy Hilton and Nicole Gordon Studios.

The fully furnished, three-story home features eight bedrooms and 16-bathrooms, an open-concept kitchen with a butler’s pantry, a grand foyer, a custom marble fireplace, a library, an 850-bottle wine room, a gym, and a 4K home theater according to the listing posted by Hilton & Hyland. There is also smart technology throughout the home.

Outdoors there is a terrace that spans 3,300 square feet, as well as a swimming pool, spa and a custom pool house, and canyon views.

According to The Dirt, the property was purchased by the Hiltons for just over $9 million in 2016 – and featured a smaller, five-bedroom house — before a $26 million loan was taken out to spearhead a new construction project on the property.

Hilton Addressed a Critic Who Dissed the Massive House

Kathy Hilton’s dream project has received plenty of buzz. The “RHOBH” star took to social media to respond to a critic who questioned the sprawling stairways that lead from the backyard to the pool area,

After one critic asked, “Who’s going to walk 500 steps to a pool? Imagine if you forgot to get yourself a bottle of water,” Hilton offered up the perfect response on Instagram while revealing yet another amenity the house boasts.

“There’s an elevator darlin,” she wrote.

“If I can afford $55mil for a house I can afford to pay someone to get me that bottle of water,” another social media user chimed in.

