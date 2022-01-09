PK Sheds Light on Dorit Kemsley’s Social Media Absence

Fans have been wondering why “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley has been absent on social media.

Now, her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley has given fans a glimpse into what Dorit has been doing offline.

Here’s everything we know about Dorit’s social media hiatus:

PK Says Dorit Is ‘Taking a Break’ on Social Media & Has Gotten ‘More Beautiful’ in Her Absence

On January 6, 2022, a Bravo Instagram fan account shared a screenshot of a conversation between a fan and PK in regards to what was going on with Dorit.

“The last thing your wife posted is like a month ago,” a fan wrote in the comments of one of PK’s posts. “I don’t go much or often on Instagram but I miss her …”

PK replied back with an update on Dorit.

“She’s taking a break, here’s a quick update …” he wrote. “She got more beautiful and has been working ,looking after her family and she will return when she feels like it … she’s enjoying the break and I’m enjoying her awesome cooking.”

Dorit hasn’t posted much on Instagram since she was robbed at gunpoint and PK was arrested after a suspected DUI.

Her last posts came shortly after she and the RHOBH wives attended the People’s Choice Awards on December 7, 2021. She (or someone on her behalf) made five posts surrounding the event, with the last coming on December 9, 2021.

Dorit was the victim of an armed robbery home invasion on October 28, 2021, where three people entered her home while she and her two children were sleeping. At least one of the gunmen threatened to kill Dorit, according to NBC.

Her RHOBH costar and friend, Kyle Richards, revealed Dorit was not handling the robbery well.

“You know, she’s doing not so great to be honest. When it first happened she was unbelievably strong. And I was so impressed with how she handled the situation when it actually happened,” Kyle said on the WWHL After Show on October 30, 2021. “And then the days after I think the shock wore off and it hit her. And I think it’s gonna take her a long time to get over that. I don’t know if you ever get over something like that. You know having two men in your bedroom in the middle of the night. And one man downstairs. And just to be home alone with your kids is just absolutely terrifying.”

PK Posted a Holiday Photo of His Mother, Dorit & Their Son Following His ‘Unlucky’ Year

On December 25, 2021, PK shared a photo of his mother with Dorit and their son Jagger. In the caption, he revealed how lucky he feels after such an unlucky year.

“I was speaking to a friend today and said to him … I haven’t had it too good lately,” PK wrote on the post. “I’m feeling super unlucky ,,,first the home invasion , then the arrest for suspicion of DUI and now Covid …. like WTF … and he said well PK , how about the following , no one was hurt in the invasion , you were not given a DUI and your Covid is super mild … maybe you are in fact a lucky fella …. Man he’s so right.”

