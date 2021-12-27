PK Reflects on ‘Unlucky’ Year Following Robbery, DUI & COVID-19 Diagnosis

Paul “PK” Kemsley took to Instagram on Christmas day to share his feelings regarding he and Dorit Kemsley‘s “unlucky” 2021.

On December 25, 2021, PK revealed he was in quarantine, having tested positive for COVID-19. This diagnosis added to a trying year for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars who also suffered an armed robbery and a “suspected” DUI incident.

“I was speaking to a friend today and said to him … I haven’t had it too good lately,” PK wrote under a photo of Dorit, their son Jagger and PK’s mother. “I’m feeling super unlucky ,,,first the home invasion , then the arrest for suspicion of DUI and now Covid …. like WTF … and he said well PK , how about the following , no one was hurt in the invasion , you were not given a DUI and your Covid is super mild … maybe you are in fact a lucky fella ….

Man he’s so right.”

Here’s everything we know:

PK & Dorit Both Got COVID in December but Dorit Had It in December 2020

In PK’s Instagram post, he revealed he was in isolation due to COVID.

“Like many of us I’ve spent this Xmas in isolation with Covid,” he wrote. “I’m writing this from my isolation room.”

His wife Dorit also had COVID, though her case was around the holidays in 2020. On December 2, 2020, Variety reported that three of the RHOBH had tested positive including Dorit, Kyle Richards, and Kathy Hilton.

Just weeks ago, RHOBH production was halted because Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais had all tested positive for COVID-19, according to TMZ, who reported the news on December 13, 2021.

PK Acknowledged His ‘Suspected DUI’ Incident for the First Time Since News Broke

On November 23, 2021, Daily Mail reported that PK was arrested after drinking wine at dinner with friends. He was pulled over on the 101 freeway where he blew .081 during a breathalyzer test. The legal limit in California is .08 according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

He was taken to the police department where he was tested again and blew .073, held there for an hour, and then driven home.

Until now, PK had not commented on the arrest, though Dorit has.

“He’s very regretful. He fully understands the nature and the danger of drinking and driving,” Dorit told a photographer on December 8, 2021, while leaving the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, according to Page Six. “He was barely over the limit, and he fully understands and reassures me that it will never happen again.”

Dorit Was Robbed at Gunpoint While PK Was out of the Country

On October 28, 2021, Dorit was robbed at gunpoint and the thieves stole $1 million worth of items from her home, NBC reported. Dorit was home with her two young children while her husband PK was out of the country.

“I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support,” PK wrote on his Instagram on October 29, 2021. “Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love . We can’t respond to every message ( I can’t even respond to all the texts and what’s apps)…. So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing ok .I’m home and we are all together and will get through this . The babies are great they are the totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly.”

At press time no arrests have been reported.

