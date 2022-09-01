RHOBH Star’s Husband Escapes DUI Charges

The husband of a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is in the clear after a rocky year.

In November 2021, PK Kemsley, the husband of RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The 55-year-old U.K. businessman was stopped by California Highway Patrol after he was spotted “weaving on the westbound US-101 in his Bentley, according to The Daily Mail. Kemsley agreed to submit to a chemical test, which showed his blood alcohol level was 0.081. According to the California DMV website, the legal limit in California is 0.08%.

The DUI news came weeks after Kemsley’s wife was robbed at gunpoint at the couple’s Encino mansion while he was out of town.

PK Kemsley’s DUI Case Was Rejected by the L.A. City Attorney’s Office

At the time of his arrest, Kemsley’s attorney, Alan Jackson, issued a statement to Page Six. “PK was arrested and cited on Nov. 23 on suspicion of DUI,” Jackson last year. “While out with a business colleague, PK consumed a glass of wine with dinner. Following a traffic stop, it was determined that he may have been close to the legal limit. He regrets the fact he did not take alternate transportation home that evening. PK takes the allegations extremely seriously and fully cooperated with the authorities.”

And it turns out that his cooperation with police may have spared him from facing more serious DUI charges. While Kemsley’s initial chemical test was just above the legal limit, in August 2022, TMZ reported that he won’t face DUI charges.

Kemsley’s case was rejected by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office due to an “insufficiency of the evidence” after he willingly submitted to a second Breathalyzer test at the Van Nuys police station and blew well under the legal limit at 0.076. The level change led prosecutors to opt not to charge him with driving under the influence, the outlet reported.

PK Kemsley’s Arrest Was Addressed on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Play

Video Video related to rhobh star’s husband escapes dui charges 2022-09-01T05:42:40-04:00

Kemsley’s arrest was a topic on RHOBH season 12. In the episode “Beverly Hills Blackout,” he explained to Dorit why he didn’t initially come clean about his arrest to her.

In the episode “Shameless Not Ruthless,” Kemsley told Erika Jayne that the night he got pulled over and arrested, he had just had dinner with musicians John Legend and Lionel Richie – and that he name-dropped his famous friends to the police officer.

“He must have thought, you know, you’re an a**hole,” Erika said, to which PK admitted, ”That wasn’t a great start. Then the whole thing went from bad to worse.’

Kemsley claimed he only had a glass of wine with dinner. In an interview with People, Dorit said her husband was “very regretful” that he drove after drinking.

“He fully understands the danger of drinking and driving. And I think it’s a real lesson to everybody that even if you have a glass of wine, a lot of us think that you can still drive, you really can and you should take a driver,” the RHOBH star said last fall. “He’s assured me that he will never do it again.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals Surprising Reality Show Bravo Refused to Reboot