PK Kemsley’s Ex-Girlfriend Makes Wild Claims About His Past Spending Habits

PK Kemsley’s ex is speaking out – and she has a lot to say about his spending habits when she was with him.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” husband has been married to Dorit Kemsley since 2015, but before that, he was linked with Rachel Uchitel, aka the controversial former mistress of pro golfer Tiger Woods.

In an August 2023 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Uchitel claimed that she witnessed Kemsley drop insane amounts of money on alcohol when she was with him and that he earned a dubious bottle service distinction.

Rachel Uchitel Claimed PK Kemsley Spent More Than $1 Million on Alcohol in Her Presence

While speaking with Yontef, Uchitel, 35, explained that she first met Paul “PK” Kemsley when ran nightclubs in New York City and Las Vegas, and that she friend-zoned him at first.

“He started as my bottle service customer and he would come in from London,” Uchitel told Yontef. “He would spend some money, and I would help him with his clients. … So really we became really good friends over the course of a year. I really liked him and he would always kind of try and date me but I was never into him.”

Uchitel said that when she brought Kemsley out to nightclubs in Las Vegas, he became her number one bottle service customer.

“He was the first bottle service customer in Vegas, no joke, to spend $250,000 on bottle service,” she said. “No one at the time had done that. I worked at Tao at the time and he spent all this money. It was a big deal in the bottle service industry, in nightclubs in general. It was the most money anyone had spent on one table in an evening.”

Uchitel said Kemsley became a pro at cultivating business clients by working the room – and treating everyone in sight to drinks.

“He became known as one of our biggest spenders,” she said. “In New York, I brought him to Tenjune one night for my birthday he spent $75,000. In our Manhattan club Marquee I think he spent you know $125,000. I mean he spent over a million dollars in my presence on alcohol.”

“I don’t know who he is as a person now and what he does when he goes out, but at that time who he was, he was taking his friends out and doing that,” she added.

Kemsley’s alleged big spending also helped make Uchitel thrive in her own career. “I was the director of operations for the No. 1 nightclub in the world,” she told the Los Angeles Times in 2021. “I was responsible for every table that was set, all the income that came in from bottle service. And I was like: ‘I’ve got this.'”

Uchitel noted that Kemsley ended up filing for bankruptcy after she dated him, but at the time she was with him he was “doing very well.”

She did not reveal the exact timeframe in which she dated Kemsley, except to say that it was when he was going through his divorce from his first wife Loretta Gold. By 2013, the British businessman faced a New York City bankruptcy judge over issues with his creditors, per the Wall Street Journal.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Kemsley for comment on Uchitel’s claims.

Rachel Uchitel Said PK Kemsley Is a ‘Good Guy’

Uchitel has talked about her relationship with Kemsley in the past. “He was a bottle service customer,” she once said, per Us Weekly. “He’s got a great personality. He broke me down. He was just a friend for a year and then I totally fell in love with him.”

“I know it sounds crazy,” she added. “I fell head over heels.”

In a 2020 episode of Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast, Uchitel gushed about Kemsley’s generosity and revealed that in addition to her pricey birthday celebration at Tenjune in New York City, he sent her $50,000 for a trip to Thailand.

“And he really started to spin more out of control. … He was losing a lot of money. He was spending so much money,” she told McDonald.

“He has a great personality, but he’s not some bigshot money guy anymore,” Uchitel added.

While speaking with Yontef, Uchitel described Kemsley, 56, as a “wonderful guy.”

“He’s very fun,” she said. “He’s like a gregarious exciting guy that when he walks in the room everything’s more exciting because he’s around. The intimate stuff is not where he performs the best but his personality is so engaging and wonderful. …He’s a good guy.”

