Dorit Kemsley’s Husband Slams Erika Jayne on RHOBH

Sometimes, the House Husbands play just as a significant role as the Housewives.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley chatted with her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley about fellow cast member Erika Jayne’s legal woes during the latest episode. Jayne filed for divorce from her now estranged husband Tom Girardi in November 2020. One month later, Girardi and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were forced into involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in December 2020, per The Los Angeles Times. Prior to that, a federal lawsuit accused Girardi of embezzling “millions” of dollars owed to his past clients, including “orphans and widows.”

Jayne has been in the hot seat for most of the season, with the ladies questioning her innocence. PK gave his input about the situation. “She can say that she’s very sorry for the victims, and there’s a lot she can say that is not a legal issue,” he told his wife. “You can just turn around and say ‘it’s devastating.”

He added, “It’s not alleged what Tom did. What’s alleged is that he’s lost his mind.”

Kemsley initially stood up for her friend, but she also admitted to feeling similar. PK added, “Well, I don’t think she helps herself with the whole social media posting… It’s just inappropriate in a time when this is going on. It sends a message that you don’t care.”

PK Criticized Jayne for Having Her ‘Legs in the Air’

Jayne – whose last name is still formally Girardi – has never been shy to show off her fabulous body. She created her alter ego Erika Jayne to perform her hit songs. Often times, Jayne wore more promiscuous outfits performing. PK insinuated that this alter ego may not be beneficial for her legal issues.

“You need to send out the right message, and that isn’t with your legs open in stockings,” he shared with his wife. “That’s just not the right message. When you portray that you don’t care and you’re interested and you’re just living your best life, Erika is just scratching the nose of the creditors.”

He added, “She’s saying ‘I don’t give a f***. I got this, this and this.’ They’ll come for her. I’ve never seen a worse response to what’s going on.” Kemsley noted that at the time she was a brand ambassador for a lingerie brand.

PK fired back, “She also needs to protect her long-term reputation. If I was brought in as crisis management, I would say to her it’s a rechange of brand. The greatest artists in the world do that. Nobody stays in a certain space, and when circumstances change, you really have to change…She’s there with her legs in the air. It’s not a good look.”

Jayne & PK Have Had a Complicated Relationship

PK and Jayne had recently been on good terms, but it wasn’t always like that. Kemsley joined the cast in 2016, and she and Jayne did not immediately hit it off. When fans think of PK and Jayne, one word comes to mind: Pantygate.

Pantygate began when the ladies met up for a pre-white-party drink. Jayne noted that she was going commando, and while the other ladies laughed it off, it stuck with the Kemsleys. The situation escalated from there, with Kemsley telling many of her co-stars that Jayne flashed her husband, and it left both of them feeling uncomfortable. The three continued to feud the entire season until seemingly resolving it at the reunion.

