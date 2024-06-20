‘Real Housewives’ Star Shares Major Life Update Following Split News

A “Real Housewives” star has shared a major life update on social media.

Just a month after confirming his separation from wife Dorit Kemsley, Paul “PK” Kemsley revealed that he’s been sober for six months.

“On Father’s Day the greatest gift I can give my 5 kids is to remain sober … grateful and proud to say this weekend I am 6 months … Happy Fathers Day to all you great dads out there doing your best,” PK Kemsley captioned an Instagram post on June 16.

PK Kemsley and Dorit Kemsley have been married for nine years and share two children together. Although they are separated, neither had filed for divorce at the time of this writing. Dorit Kemsley is currently filming season 14 of the Beverly Hills franchise.

PK Kemsley Received a Great Deal of Support

Shortly after sharing the news of his sobriety milestone, PK Kemsley received a great deal of love and support from fans, many of whom could relate to what he’s doing in his life.

“It truly is the best thing you can do for you kids. It took my dad a long time and me (also an addict) – but it took me a long time to forgive. I did, but doing this as they’re young is the best thing in the world. So proud of you,” one person wrote.

“We are all human and we all do our best, congrats,” someone else added.

“Congratulations, Paul! That’s awesome! I’m doing the same and it feels great. It’s not easy because alcohol is everywhere,” a third Instagram user said.

“One day at a time and anything can be possible. You deserve recovery. Sobriety is such a gift,” a fourth comment read.

Dorit Kemsley Previously Talked About Her Husband’s Decision to Get Sober

During the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 reunion, Dorit Kemsley shared that her husband had stopped drinking.

“PK was drinking a lot and he’s a drinker. I just think that its very difficult to have clear-headed conversations when he’s drinking so much, so he gave up drinking,” she said on the show. At the time, PK Kemsley had been sober for 49 days.

“That was a very pivotal moment, so things are — knock on wood — as good as they can possibly be,” the mom of two added.

However, a few months later, she and PK Kemsley released a joint statement announcing their separation.

“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together,” their statement read, in part.

“To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey,” the statement concluded.

