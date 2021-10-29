PK Kemsley Releases Statement After Wife Dorit is Robbed at Their Home

PK Kemsley has released a statement following the frightening robbery that took place at his family’s home this week.

More than $100,000 of handbags and jewelry were stolen from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple’s Encino, California home after armed gunmen broke in while Dorit Kemsley was home alone with their children, according to The Daily Mail. One of the gunmen threatened to kill the Bravo star.

PK, who had been in London at the time of the robbery, told the outlet that his wife was “in shock” and that he was just thankful that his family was safe.

On October 29, PK posted an update on Instagram as he thanked fans for their support and to give an update on his wife, and their young children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5.

“I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support,” PK wrote to his followers. “Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love. We can’t respond to every message ( I can’t even respond to all the texts and what’s apps)…. So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing ok. I’m home and we are all together and will get through this. The babies are great they are totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly. Much Love, PK and Dorit.”

Dorit’s RHOBH Co-Stars Have Been By Her Side Following the Ordeal

In response to PK’s message, some of Dorit’s RHOBH co-stars posted comments.

“Love you guys,” wrote Kyle Richards.

“Sending endless love to you, D and the kids,” added show newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff.

As news of the robbery began making headlines on October 28, several RHOBH stars were also seen going into Dorit’s home. Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, and Kyle Richards all showed up to support their friend, according to Page Six. Former cast member Teddi Mellencamp also went to Dorit’s Encino home to spend time with her.

It is unclear if the aftermath of the home invasion will air on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but filming has started for season 12.